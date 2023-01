BAVUTHA bengabaselwe abazali bezingane ezingakazitholi izikhala ezikoleni eziseGauteng. Kuthiwa kunezinkulungwane zabafundi abasalinde ukuthola izikhala zokufunda ezikoleni yize abazali bababhalisa kudala ngohlelo lwezobuchwepheshe.

[WATCH] Scenes from outside Hoërskool Jeugland in Kempton Park, dozens of parents are voicing their frustrations after their kids were not placed. MEC Chiloane briefed the media at this very school earlier. #GautengEducation pic.twitter.com/GaapsDP8vq