“Kungani beyifuna kimi imali yesondlo sezingane? Kubuhlungu ngoba abantu besifazane bayawahlukumeza amadoda uma eziphindiselela ebashaya, bagijimela emaphoyiseni bawabophise agwetshwe iminyaka kodwa kube kuyiwo asukeliwe.”

Commander in Chief Pastor Mboro says he heals the sick, he raises the dead, he, he he, where is God in the picture? Can all fake churches close down? pic.twitter.com/zTg9Sfa7du