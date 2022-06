When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected President, the price of petrol per litre was R13,76. Today South Africans pay R21.84 per litre.



Don’t let the uncaring ANC tax you into poverty - support the call to deregulate, cut taxes, and #SlashFuelPrices.



Visit https://t.co/qbfu60wvW3 NOW. pic.twitter.com/jEJt8zFv14