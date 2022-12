Kwesinye isigameko sokuminza kwabantu esidalwe yile mvula, abezimo eziphuthumayo basebenze kanzima ukutakula abantu abebesebhasini elicwile elokishini lase-Orlando ngesikhathi ligcwala amanzi lithwele abagibeli bebheke emsebenzini ekuseni ngoLwesihlanu.

Paramedics, police and search rescue teams are at Kliptown/Dlamini townships in Soweto where it is believed that a taxi with people and a car were swept away by floods in the early hours of the morning. #JoburgUpdates pic.twitter.com/BYAM5hyNVB