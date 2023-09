NgoMgqibelo ntambama, uMasipala waseGeorge ukhiphe umyalelo othi abantu bangayi emabhishi avaliwe ngoba amagagasi anamandla.

UPDATE 3: The public is urged to stay away from the George beaches



All beaches and access remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles due to the very high tides and rough water conditions. The George Municipal Disaster Management teams are on high alert. https://t.co/lmaFODT7ff pic.twitter.com/Hd0o3QQNXV