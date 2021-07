South Africa - Johannesburg - 29 July 2021 - Accused instigator former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu celebrates after he was granted bail by the Randburg Magistrates Court, Mchunu appeared at court for allegedly instigating violence during last weeks unrest and looting that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)