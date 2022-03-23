AMALUNGU eqembu i-EFF aphume ngobuningi bawo ukuyokweseka uVictor Ramarefe esiteshini samaphoyisa eDobsonville, eSoweto.

URamerafe usola uNhlanhla Lux ngokugqekeza emzini wakhe nokucekela phansi impahla yakhe.

Amalungu e-Operation Dudula athi asashaqekile ngokuthi i-EFF ilwa nomphakathi ngokweseka umuntu osolwa ngokwenza ubugebengu emphakathini.

“Siyabona ukuthi amalungu e-EFF aphethe izikhali okuyinto ecacisa ngokusobala ukuthi basempini nomphakathi. Lokhu kusho ukuthi uma uJulias Malema weseka ubugebengu emphakathini nokusho ukuthi naye uzolibulala izwe uma esephethe,” kusho ilungu le-Operation Dudula.

The EFF will today accompany Ntate Victor Ramerafe, who will open a case against Nhlanhla Lux for breaking and entering into his home, as well as intimidation and assault.



The EFF had warned that when they are done with “Foreigners” they will come for Black South Africans pic.twitter.com/ls88PfaXcf