AMALUNGU eqembu i-EFF aphume ngobuningi bawo ukuyokweseka uVictor Ramarefe esiteshini samaphoyisa eDobsonville, eSoweto.
URamerafe usola uNhlanhla Lux ngokugqekeza emzini wakhe nokucekela phansi impahla yakhe.
Amalungu e-Operation Dudula athi asashaqekile ngokuthi i-EFF ilwa nomphakathi ngokweseka umuntu osolwa ngokwenza ubugebengu emphakathini.
“Siyabona ukuthi amalungu e-EFF aphethe izikhali okuyinto ecacisa ngokusobala ukuthi basempini nomphakathi. Lokhu kusho ukuthi uma uJulias Malema weseka ubugebengu emphakathini nokusho ukuthi naye uzolibulala izwe uma esephethe,” kusho ilungu le-Operation Dudula.
The EFF will today accompany Ntate Victor Ramerafe, who will open a case against Nhlanhla Lux for breaking and entering into his home, as well as intimidation and assault.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 23, 2022
The EFF had warned that when they are done with “Foreigners” they will come for Black South Africans pic.twitter.com/ls88PfaXcf
One of the #OperationDudula backers Cheese Kalakala accuses the EFF of opening a case against the community. He insists that the group had been tipped off by youngers using nyaope im the area that Ramerafe's is where drugs are sold' hence their raid. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/fARlMcJudU— Siviwe Feketha (@SiviweFeketha) March 23, 2022