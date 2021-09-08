The next time you’re in the mood for something spicy, whip up a batch of these deliciously crisp deep-fried potato bites.

With its roots in southern Indian street food, this vegan snack has merged seamlessly with South African’s remarkable culinary heritage, a unique melting pot of many diverse cultural influences.

Aloo Bonda are made by preparing potato masala (a blend of mashed potato, cashew nuts, ginger, garlic, fresh chillies and spices),rolling the mixture into balls, then deep-frying them to crunchy golden perfection in a light batter made of chickpea flour. Serve piping hot with tomato sauce or a home-made chutney.

Food is a common joy we all share as South Africans. It’s the ingredient that binds us together. Discover more of the rich heritage of South African dishes and stories: https://bit.ly/3jf2Qkv

Aloo Bonda

Serves 10, as a snack.

Ingredients

For the potato masala:

10ml (2 tsp) sunflower oil

5ml (1 tsp)mustard seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) cumin seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) coriander seeds, crushed

a handful of curry leaves, chopped

6 cashew nuts, roughly crushed

1 small onion, finely chopped

2.5cm piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2.5ml (½ tsp) Robertsons Turmeric

2.5ml (½ tsp) Robertsons Peri-Peri

1.25ml (¼ tsp) Rajah Mild Masala Curry Powder

2ml salt, to taste 350g (3 medium) potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

30ml (2 tbs) coriander leaves, finely chopped

15ml (1 tbs) lemon juice

For the batter:

250ml (1 cup) chickpea flour (besan or gram flour)

60ml (¼ cup) cornflour

1.25ml (¼ tsp) Robertsons Peri-Peri

1.25ml (¼ tsp) baking soda

200ml water

5ml (1 tsp) vegetable oil extra vegetable oil, for deep frying

Method

First prepare the potato masala. In a large pan, heat the oil and fry the mustard seeds, cumin seeds,coriander seeds and some curry leaves. Be careful not to burn the spices.

Add the crushed cashews and toast until golden brown. Now add the onion, ginger and chilli, and sauté until soft. Stir in the Robertsons Turmeric, Robertsons Peri-Peri, Rajah Mild Masala Curry Powder and salt, and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the mashed potato, coriander leaves and lemon juice and mix well. Set aside and allow to cool. To make the batter, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until smooth. Heat the oil in a pot. Form the potato mixture into balls and dip each one into the prepared batter.

Deep fry the balls in the hot oil, in batches, until they are crisp and golden. Serve with tomato sauce or chutney.