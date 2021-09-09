These pillowy, feather-light dumplings soaked in a buttery cinnamon syrup are a beloved South African comfort food.

Souskluitjies are a prime example of how South Africa’s rich food heritage is rooted in many different cultural influences. According to food writer Jeanne Horak of Cook sister, this method of serving dumplings with a sweet sauce was known in many Afrikaans households as Duitse kluitjies (German dumplings) because of their similarity to dampfnudeln.

Like so many traditional recipes, souskluitjies require only a few basic store cupboard ingredients. A deliciously diverse food heritage is a common joy we all share as South Africans.

Souskluitjies

Serves 6.

Ingredients

For the dumplings:

250ml (1 cup) cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

1ml salt

60ml (4 tbs) softened butter

2 eggs

30ml(2 tbs) milk

2.5ml (½ tsp) vanilla essence

1.25ℓ boiling water cinnamon sugar, for sprinkling

30ml(2 tbs) melted butter, to serve

1.25ml (¼ tsp) Robertsons Cinnamon, to serve

For the sauce:

250ml (1 cup) water

190ml sugar5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

1 cinnamon stick

2 whole star anise

5 whole cloves

Method

In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Using your fingers, rub the softened butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture has the consistency of breadcrumbs.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs well, then stir in the milk, sugar and vanilla essence.

Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well to form a smooth batter.

In a large saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, bring 1.25 litres of water to the boil (the water must be at least 3cm deep). Place teaspoonfuls of the batter carefully into the boiling water (as many as can comfortably fit into the saucepan). Cover the saucepan with its lid and cook over a medium heat for 10 minutes. Don't peek at the dumplings during cooking,as this causes them to collapse. Using a slotted spoon, remove the dumplings from the pan and place in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and keep warm. To make the sauce, place all the ingredients into a saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring until all the sugar has dissolved.Drizzle the melted butter over the the souskluitjies and sprinkle with extra cinnamon, if desired. Pour the sauce over the dumplings and serve immediately.