The theme for Nelson Mandela Day is "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are". Premier leads a massive clean-up and grass cutting campaign in the rural and farming community of Kranskop.

Nakhu okunye okwenziwa yizinhlangano ezahlukene namuhla.

Over 120 employees volunteered to commemorate Mandela Day through a Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) Show of Hands event.

Mthonjeni Primary School benefited from some beautiful renovations, with over 32 000 meals packed for local beneficiaries.

More – https://t.co/FlqJjoRe2k.

Today JMPD Acting Chief of Police Maxwell Khanyile & leadership has joined MMC, staff & other stakeholders for the 67 minutes of Mandela Day at Gogo Nkosi's house in Zola, Soweto.

As part of Mandela Day 2022 Ilembe Mayor led a visit to Banomusa old age home in Ndwedwe Ward 6. The visit was also attended by District Deputy Mayor, District Speaker, Ndwedwe Mayor, Ndwedwe Deputy Mayor and ward 6 Cllr.

Never miss an opportunity to lend a helping hand daily.



Muthu a si Tshitangadzime!!!!