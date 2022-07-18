IMINYANGO kahulumeni nezinhlangano ezahlukahlukene ziphume ngobuningi bazo ukugubha usuku lowayengumengameli wezwe uNelson Mandela.
Isiqubolo salo nyaka sithi, yenza okungangamandla akho ngalokhu onakho lapho ukhona.
UNdunankulu waKwaZulu-Natal uMnuz Sihle Zikalala usiphilisile lesi siqubulo ngomsebenzi awenze eKranskop lapho elekelela khona umphakathi ngokuhlanzisisa indawo yomphakathi nokugunda utshani.
The theme for Nelson Mandela Day is “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are".— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) July 18, 2022
Premier @sziks leads a massive clean-up and grass cutting campaign in the rural and farming community of Kranskop. #MandelaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/mIFJRW7KVE
UNgqongqoshe wezeziMali KwaZulu-Natal uNkk Nomusa Dube-Ncube useMnambithi ku-ward 20 ngaphansi kukamasipala i-Alfred Duma. Yena nethimba lakhe babonakala esithombeni bependa umuzi.
AbeTourism KZN baselokishini KwaMashu eThekwini lapho belekelela khona izakhamuzi ngezingadi.
Nakhu okunye okwenziwa yizinhlangano ezahlukene namuhla.
Over 120 employees volunteered to commemorate #MandelaDay through a Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) Show of Hands event.— VWSAnews (@VWSAnews) July 18, 2022
Mthonjeni Primary School benefited from some beautiful renovations, with over 32 000 meals packed for local beneficiaries.
More – https://t.co/FlqJjoRe2k. pic.twitter.com/ECcklS0Lb4
Today #JMPD Acting Chief of Police Maxwell Khanyile & leadership has joined MMC @David_S_Tembe, @CoJPublicSafety staff & other stakeholders for the 67 minutes of #MandelaDay at Gogo Nkosi's house in Zola, Soweto. #JoburgCares #67MinutesofMandelaDay pic.twitter.com/YkX6blvXrn— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) July 18, 2022
As part of #MandelaDay2022 @DistrictIlembe Mayor led a visit to Banomusa old age home in Ndwedwe Ward 6. The visit was also attended by District Deputy Mayor, District Speaker, Ndwedwe Mayor, Ndwedwe Deputy Mayor and ward 6 Cllr. pic.twitter.com/TfISeR4o2Q— GCIS_KwaZulu-Natal (@GCIS_KZN) July 18, 2022
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”. #MandelaDay2022 #ICare @Dotransport @MbalulaFikile @GDF_SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/89HOorLn5X— The Road Accident Fund (@RAF_SA) July 18, 2022
Never miss an opportunity to lend a helping hand daily. #MandelaDay2022— #MveleleNaMaitele (@MveleleNaMaite1) July 18, 2022
Muthu a si Tshitangadzime!!!! pic.twitter.com/xJj17nq3RA
As we celebrate the #MandelaDay2022 If you do have food parcels to donate or any help please contact me. We feed the old citizens, children and disable around @UmlaziTownship #UKHeatwave #67minutes #MassShooting #isencaneLengane #PrinceHarryAtTheUN #PhalaPhalaGateFarm pic.twitter.com/OKIXYskJCa— mlambolambo (@mlambolambo) July 18, 2022