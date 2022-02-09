SEWUNGENE emzuliswaneni wokugcina umncintiswano wokukhetha imoto ehamba phambili emhlabeni kumaWorld Car Awards njengoba zimenyezeliwe izimoto ezidlana imilala.
Kumenyezelwe izimoto ezingu-10 ezikowamanqamu kanjalo nezinhlanu eziseminxeni ehlukene. Eziwinile zizomenyezelwa ngo-Ephreli 13 embukisweni wezimoto i-2022 New York International Auto Show.
Izimoto ezingu-10 lezi zikhethwe kwezingu-28 ebezikowandulela owamanqamu.
Amajaji angu-102, ayizintatheli zezimoto asemazweni angu-33, avote ngokuyimfihlo ngemuva kokuvivinya izimoto.
Izimoto ezibanga isicoco se-2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) yilezi:
- Audi Q4 e-tron
- Cupra Formentor
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Genesis G70
- Honda Civic
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia EV6
- Lexus NX
- Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ
Kulo nyaka kwethulwa nomunxa weWorld Electric Vehicle of the Year. Ezibanga isicoco yilezi:
- Audi e-tron GT
- BMW iX
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Mercedes-Benz EQS
2022 World Urban Car
- Dacia Sandero
- Opel Mokka
- Renault Kiger
- Toyota Yaris Cross
- Volkswagen Taigun
2022 World Luxury Car:
- Audi Q5 Sportback
- BMW iX
- Genesis GV70
- Mercedes-Benz EQS
- Volvo C40 Recharge
2022 World Performance Car:
- Audi e-tron GT
- BMW M3/M4
- Porsche 911 GT3
- Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ
- Volkswagen Golf GTI/R
Zonke lezi zimoto kule minxa bezibanga se-2022 World Car Design of the Year ngaphambi kokuthi amajaji akhethe ezinhlanu okuzokhethwa kuzo enqobile.
- Audi e-tron GT
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Kia EV6
- Mercedes-Benz EQS