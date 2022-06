ISky Sports ibike ukuthi uStefano uze kuleli ukuzoba nezingxoxo ukuze kubuyiswe umjaho eKyalami Grand Prix Circuit kusuka ngonyaka ozayo.

Umjaho weF1 wagcina ukusingathwa kuleli ngo-1993.

CONFIRMED: Toby Venter and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali spotted at the @Kyalami_Circuit yesterday, along with other FIA representatives. This comes amidst rumours of the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit making a return to the @F1 calendar as early as next year! https://t.co/mLmQSoSddh pic.twitter.com/huspXzepHT