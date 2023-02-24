IMENYEZELWE intengo yeVolkswagen Amarok entsha ezoqala ukudayisa kusuka ngoMashi.
Sekunesikhashana kubikezelwa ukuthi isendleleni le Amarok yesibili. Eyokuqala yakhiwa ngo-2010. Entsha yakhiwa ngokubambisana neFord Ranger efemini yakwaFord eSilverton, ePitoli. Ubudlelwano bokusebenzisana bamenyezelwa eminyakeni emine edlule.
Injini, isuspension, ushesi konke ngokwakaFord, bese kuthi abakwaVolkswagen bashintsha indlela ebukeka ngayo ngaphandle nangaphakathi ukuze zehluke.
KwaVW baphinde bethula isingle cab bandisa amadouble cab, bathi benzela ukuthi abathengi abaningi babhekeleke. Amasinlge cab azoba mathathu namadouble cab awu-16. Zizohlukana ngezinjini ezine, kukhona eyi-2.0l TDI enamandla angu-110kW nogearbox oyo-5 speed manual. Enye yi-2.0l TDI enamandla angu-125kW nogearbox oyi-6 speed manual noma oyi 6-speed auto.
Kukhona ne-2.0l BiTDI enamandla angu-154kW nogearbox oyi-10 speed auto. Eyokugcina yi-3.0l TDI ekhafula amandla angu-184kW nogearbox oyi-10 speed auto. Enamandla angu-222kW bathi izolandela ngokuhamba kwesikhathi.
Isikhulu sakwaVW Commercial Vehicles uMark Handley, sithe isitoko ngeke sibe yinkinga ngenxa yokuthi kuthathwe isinqumo sokuthi iNingizimu Afrika, kube yiyo ebekwa phambili.
Intengo yesingle cab ayivezwanga kodwa idouble cab iqala kuR599 000 kwi-2.0 TDI 110kW 5-speed manual. Igcina kuR1 105 000 nge-Aventura.
Bathi abathengi bayonga kwi-Aventura ngoba kuningi efika nakho uma uyiqhathanisa ne-3.0 V6 TDI 190kW 4Motion Extreme ekhona manje ebiza uR1 118 200.
Amadouble cab kwiRanger aqala kuR486 000 nge-2.0L SiT double cab 4x2 6MT aze ayogcina kuR953 500 nge-3.0L V6 double cab Wildtrak 4WD 10AT. Kukhona neRanger Raptor eyethulwe kuleli sonto ebiza uR1 094 900.
Isingle cab kwiFord Ranger iqala kuR464 200 i-2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT ize iyogcina kuR545 000 nge-2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT.
KwiRanger kuphinde kube nesuper cab engekho kwi-Amarok kodwa okuvezwe ukuthi ingase ilethwe ngokuhamba kwesikhathi.
Intengo:
Amarok 2.0 TDI 110kW 5-speed manual - R599 000
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual - R650 500
Amarok 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual - R721 500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 6-speed manual - R683 500
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed manual - R738 000
Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 125kW 4MOTION 6-speed auto - R760 000
Amarok Life 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R825 500
Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R900 000
Amarok Style 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) - R919 500
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R966 000
Amarok Style 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) - R985 500
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R987 000
Amarok PanAmericana 2.0 BiTDI 154kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) - R1 017 000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R1 053 000
Amarok PanAmericana 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto (Comfort Package) - R1 083 000
Amarok Aventura 3.0 TDI V6 184kW 4MOTION 10-speed auto - R1 105 000
Zonke zifika newarranty yeminyaka emine noma u-120 000km, imaintenance plan yeminyaka emihlanu noma u-100 000km ne anti-corrosion warranty yeminyaka eyisithupha.