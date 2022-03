27.07.2016 L-R KwaZulu-Natal EDTEA MEC, Sihle Zikalala and Businessman Vivian Reddy checking the equiptment that will be used by the chool during the Sibaya Community Trust official opening of the Chief Albert Luthuli Skills Centre that was built at a cost of R7 million and it aims to train between 500 and 800 people per year in artisanal skills and craftsmanship work at KwaDukuza, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng