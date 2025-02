Kunomlobi osemncane osathuka isisinga kwezokucikoza ngezinkondlo, uLindokuhle Mathenjwa. Phakathi kwezihloko azithintayo encwadini ethi 101 Poems about things we should be loud about, okuyiqoqo lakhe lokuqala lezinkondlo, usiphicaphica ngezimo zempilo ezenzeka njalo ebantwini.

Phela, kuyenzeka ukuthi abalobi babhale ngesihloko esisodwa kepha kumele livele izwi lombhali ngamunye futhi lihluke kwabanye.

Wenza kanjalo uLindokuhke encwadini uma eloba inkondlo ethi The 1%, ekhasini 24 "...our minds have been polluted, to think that we need a crutch, to walk into success because, Hey, success is not a problem, to middle class...“

“But the one percent, that percent is not diverse, So why should we conform? To the idea of a rainbow that is conditional. A rainbow that only appears when it rains,"