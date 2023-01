Baningi abaningenise ezinkundleni zokuxhumana bezwakalisa ukuzwelana naye, babodwa abamqinise idolo ngokuthi kuhle uma kukhona abakopela kuyena ngoba kusho ukuthi ingqephu yakhe isigcwele yonke indawu futhi iyathakaselwa kakhulu.

When you are doing good, this will happen, don't worry about it, just keep doing wjat you are doing. Big brands are copied everyday and they are still thriving, you are one of big brands now