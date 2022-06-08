ISIKHULU seRecording Industry of South Africa (Risa), uNhlanhla Sibisi, sithi amaciko akhombise ukuzimisela okufakazelwe wukwanda kwesibalo sabangenele amaSouth African Music Award (Sama) akulo nyaka. Ubekhuluma emcimbini wokumemezela abaqokwe kulo nyaka eGoli izolo. IRisa yengamele amaSama.

“Naphezu kwezingqinamba eziningi nobunzima amaciko abhekene nabo sibonile ukuthi ayalwa futhi azimisele okuyingakho sibone sanda isibalo sabangenele. Babe ngaphezu kuka-1 300 nokukhombisa ukuthi amaciko abesebenza,” kusho uSibisi. Umcimbi wakulo nyaka uzokhonjiswa bukhoma kuSABC 1 ngoJulayi 31. Umculi waseThekwini, uZakes Bantwini, uzihola phambili ngokuqokwa igama lakhe livela kasikhombisa.

Uqokwe koweRecord of the Year ngengoma yakhe ethi Osama ayishaya noKasango, Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album neBest Engineered Album Of The Year. Izingoma zakhe ezimbili, Imali ayishaya noKaryendasoul noNana Atta ne-Osama ziqokwe kwiBest Collaboration. Uhlelo emcimbini wokumemezela abaqokiwe beluphethwe nguLawrence Maleka owayethula amaSama ngonyaka odlule. Bekunandisa uSjava, MFR Souls nabanye.

Selulonke uhla lwabaqokiwe lumi kanje: Album of the Year African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini It's All You - Brian Temba Musique - Chymamusique

When House Was House - Mobi Dixon Duo or Group of the Year Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Elephant In The Room - Watershed Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala Female Artist of the Year Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki

African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela Trailblazer - Reign Afrika

When House Was House - Mobi Dixon White Star Newcomer of the Year Thapelo Lekoane- Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa- African Bird 25K – Pheli Makaveli Ncebakazi Msomi – The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lamington – The Shift Best Rock Album Headlights Dream – Steve Louw

Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls Revolution – Tim Parr Ennui – Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound – Albert Frost Best Pop Album Souvenirs - Jeremy Loops

Motion - Tresor Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah A Journal - Bonj

Don’t Let Go - Jacky Carpede Beste Pop Album Hier Waar Ek Nou Is - Juan Boucher

Prisma - Janie Bay Rugsak – Elandrê Niks Vergelyk – Posduif

Roekeloos - Rita Li Best Adult Contemporary Album Tapestry - Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In - Pat McCay Elephant In The Room – Watershed Brother - Jacob Swann

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album Al Die Ysters - Jan Jan Jan

Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn -Neil Sandilands Twintigeenentwintig - Jennifer Zamudio Volume - Die Heuwels Fantasties

Woorde - Jodi Jantjies Best African Adult Contemporary Album Thetha Mama - The One Who Sings

Camagu - Ntando 2020 - Joe Nina The Red Stoep - Nomfusi

Cwaka - Mandisi Dyantyis Best Alternative Music Album City Of God and The Jungle Below - Daniel Baron

Night Speak - Lo- Ghost Glow - Alice Phoebe Lou Romance Was Born - Anna Wolf

Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou Best R&B/Soul Album Real Talk - P.Postman

The Arrival – Melleng Sour Milk - Joda Kgosi It's All You - Brian Temba

It Is What It is - Mikhale Jones Best Hip Hop Album Father Of Zen - Kid X

Pheli Makaveli - 25K Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape - A-Reece Logan – Emtee

B4NOW - Blxckie Best Kwaito Album Don’t Lose Focus - Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low - Simple Eugene Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Trip To Jozi - King Razo Best Dance Album Muzika - Miza

African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician Best Traditional Faith Music Album Vela Nkosi – Jumbo

In the Beginning - Paul K Heaven's Scroll - Puleng March The Great Revival - Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza Best Contemporary Faith Music Album My Heart To Him – Thabelo

Denga – Kingdmusic Sacrificial Worship (Live) - Pulane Maphari Find Me Singing - Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm - Ncebakazi Msomi Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album Ba Bosiu - Isaac and The Mighty Messengers

Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi - JTG Gospel Choir Similapha Nkosi - NUZ Voices Of Joy Ore Etele Mohloeki - The Harmony Singers Artist Development

Swi Lava Yeso - Zion Iskhalanga Academy Rest Of Africa Award Son Of A Tribe - Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

Karabo - Malome Vector (Lesotho) Boyfriend – Ckay (Nigeria) If Orange Was A Place – Tems (Nigeria)

Love & Isolation - Tay Iwar (Nigeria) Best Traditional Album Dlozified - Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana - Vha Venda Cultural Group Tshihwilili Tshanga - Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila Mathotse - Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf Best Maskandi Album Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala Idaymani - Thokozani Langa Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu Best Jazz Album At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes - Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People - Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane History In A Frame - Jimmy Dludlu Revision - Steve Dyer

Quiet Please - McCoy Mrubata Best Classical/Instrumental Album Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa It Takes Three - Charl Du Plessis Trio Afrikaans – Scheppel

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir Best Afro Pop Album iStiff - Mnqobi Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems - Bonga Kwana Sukulila – Cici Amalobolo - Aubrey Qwana

Amagama - Nomfundo Moh Best Collaboration Imali - Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta

Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango Wamuhle - Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef Zwivhuya - Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger

No Rainbow - Msaki feat. Da Capo Best Produced Music Video Inhlupheko by Big Zulu - Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase

Playback by K.O. - Ted Magerman Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy - Dale Fortune When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA - Mabi Ntuli and Shona

Finessin’ by AKA - Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla Best Produced Album Of The Year Karabo by Malome Vector - Bokang and Ndumiso

Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki - Neo Muyanga and Asanda Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley - Howard Bradley Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings – Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur

A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee - Jacques du Plessis High Best Engineered Album Of The Year Candid by Moonga K - Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi

Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini - Zakes Bantwini Pheli Makaveli by 25K - Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron - Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller

It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio - Peter Auret Remix Of The Year Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo- Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate

Lira and DJ Maphorisa - Feel Good by Lira Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo - Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana Da Capo - Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle

DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe Best Reggae Album He Crowned I Emperor - Skeleton Blazer

Trailblazer - Reign Afrika Hard To Believe - Ras Canly The Shift - Botanist Mr Lamington

Ngatanngwe - Red I Scorch Best Amapiano Album Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp - Mas Musiq Kwa Kwa - Mellow and Sleazy Notumato - Young Stunna

President Ya Strata - Focalistic Best Gqom Album Khula - Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger - Dlala Thukzin Best Of The Best - T-Man The Journey - Slenda Da Dancing DJ