ISIKHULU seRecording Industry of South Africa (Risa), uNhlanhla Sibisi, sithi amaciko akhombise ukuzimisela okufakazelwe wukwanda kwesibalo sabangenele amaSouth African Music Award (Sama) akulo nyaka.
Ubekhuluma emcimbini wokumemezela abaqokwe kulo nyaka eGoli izolo. IRisa yengamele amaSama.
“Naphezu kwezingqinamba eziningi nobunzima amaciko abhekene nabo sibonile ukuthi ayalwa futhi azimisele okuyingakho sibone sanda isibalo sabangenele. Babe ngaphezu kuka-1 300 nokukhombisa ukuthi amaciko abesebenza,” kusho uSibisi.
Umcimbi wakulo nyaka uzokhonjiswa bukhoma kuSABC 1 ngoJulayi 31.
Umculi waseThekwini, uZakes Bantwini, uzihola phambili ngokuqokwa igama lakhe livela kasikhombisa.
Uqokwe koweRecord of the Year ngengoma yakhe ethi Osama ayishaya noKasango, Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album neBest Engineered Album Of The Year. Izingoma zakhe ezimbili, Imali ayishaya noKaryendasoul noNana Atta ne-Osama ziqokwe kwiBest Collaboration.
Uhlelo emcimbini wokumemezela abaqokiwe beluphethwe nguLawrence Maleka owayethula amaSama ngonyaka odlule.
Bekunandisa uSjava, MFR Souls nabanye.
Selulonke uhla lwabaqokiwe lumi kanje:
Album of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
It's All You - Brian Temba
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
Duo or Group of the Year
Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Elephant In The Room - Watershed
Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala
Female Artist of the Year
Platinumb Heart Open - Msaki
African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa
Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
Trailblazer - Reign Afrika
Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
Male Artist of the Year
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
It's All You - Brian Temba
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Thapelo Lekoane- Tapestry
Khanyisile Mthetwa- African Bird
25K – Pheli Makaveli
Ncebakazi Msomi – The 34th Psalm
Botanist Mr Lamington – The Shift
Best Rock Album
Headlights Dream – Steve Louw
Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls
Revolution – Tim Parr
Ennui – Deity’s Muse
Sacred Sound – Albert Frost
Best Pop Album
Souvenirs - Jeremy Loops
Motion - Tresor
Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
A Journal - Bonj
Don’t Let Go - Jacky Carpede
Beste Pop Album
Hier Waar Ek Nou Is - Juan Boucher
Prisma - Janie Bay
Rugsak – Elandrê
Niks Vergelyk – Posduif
Roekeloos - Rita Li
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Tapestry - Thapelo Lekoane
Where The Light Gets In - Pat McCay
Elephant In The Room – Watershed
Brother - Jacob Swann
Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
Al Die Ysters - Jan Jan Jan
Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn -Neil Sandilands
Twintigeenentwintig - Jennifer Zamudio
Volume - Die Heuwels Fantasties
Woorde - Jodi Jantjies
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Thetha Mama - The One Who Sings
Camagu - Ntando
2020 - Joe Nina
The Red Stoep - Nomfusi
Cwaka - Mandisi Dyantyis
Best Alternative Music Album
City Of God and The Jungle Below - Daniel Baron
Night Speak - Lo- Ghost
Glow - Alice Phoebe Lou
Romance Was Born - Anna Wolf
Child's Play - Alice Phoebe Lou
Best R&B/Soul Album
Real Talk - P.Postman
The Arrival – Melleng
Sour Milk - Joda Kgosi
It's All You - Brian Temba
It Is What It is - Mikhale Jones
Best Hip Hop Album
Father Of Zen - Kid X
Pheli Makaveli - 25K
Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: Mixtape - A-Reece
Logan – Emtee
B4NOW - Blxckie
Best Kwaito Album
Don’t Lose Focus - Sukiri Papa
Let Dogs Lie Low - Simple Eugene
Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy
Ama Roto Vol.2 - Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Trip To Jozi - King Razo
Best Dance Album
Muzika - Miza
Ghetto King - Zakes Bantwini
Musique - Chymamusique
When House Was House - Mobi Dixon
African Electronic Dance Music - Sun-El Musician
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Vela Nkosi – Jumbo
In the Beginning - Paul K
Heaven's Scroll - Puleng March
The Great Revival - Takie Ndou
Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
My Heart To Him – Thabelo
Denga – Kingdmusic
Sacrificial Worship (Live) - Pulane Maphari
Find Me Singing - Lauren Cullen
The 34th Psalm - Ncebakazi Msomi
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
Ba Bosiu - Isaac and The Mighty Messengers
Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi - JTG Gospel Choir
Similapha Nkosi - NUZ Voices Of Joy
Ore Etele Mohloeki - The Harmony Singers Artist Development
Swi Lava Yeso - Zion Iskhalanga Academy
Rest Of Africa Award
Son Of A Tribe - Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
Karabo - Malome Vector (Lesotho)
Boyfriend – Ckay (Nigeria)
If Orange Was A Place – Tems (Nigeria)
Love & Isolation - Tay Iwar (Nigeria)
Best Traditional Album
Dlozified - Mkhanyakude
Dziya Fhirtana - Vha Venda Cultural Group
Tshihwilili Tshanga - Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila
Mathotse - Tau Sebata
Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf
Best Maskandi Album
Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi
Wangikhulisa uMama - Shwi Nomtekhala
Idaymani - Thokozani Langa
Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle
Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu
Best Jazz Album
At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes - Herbie Tsoaeli
Music From My People - Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
History In A Frame - Jimmy Dludlu
Revision - Steve Dyer
Quiet Please - McCoy Mrubata
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
African Bird - Khanyisile Mthetwa
It Takes Three - Charl Du Plessis Trio
Afrikaans – Scheppel
Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde - Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Best Afro Pop Album
iStiff - Mnqobi Yazo
New Faces To Old Problems - Bonga Kwana
Sukulila – Cici
Amalobolo - Aubrey Qwana
Amagama - Nomfundo Moh
Best Collaboration
Imali - Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta
Osama - Zakes Bantwini and Kasango
Wamuhle - Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef
Zwivhuya - Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger
No Rainbow - Msaki feat. Da Capo
Best Produced Music Video
Inhlupheko by Big Zulu - Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase
Playback by K.O. - Ted Magerman
Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy - Dale Fortune
When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA - Mabi Ntuli and Shona
Finessin’ by AKA - Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla
Best Produced Album Of The Year
Karabo by Malome Vector - Bokang and Ndumiso
Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki - Neo Muyanga and Asanda
Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley - Howard Bradley
Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings – Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur
A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee - Jacques du Plessis High
Best Engineered Album Of The Year
Candid by Moonga K - Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi
Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini - Zakes Bantwini
Pheli Makaveli by 25K - Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza
City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron - Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller
It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio - Peter Auret
Remix Of The Year
Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo- Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate
Lira and DJ Maphorisa - Feel Good by Lira
Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo - Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana
Da Capo - Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle
DJ Cleo - Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe
Best Reggae Album
He Crowned I Emperor - Skeleton Blazer
Trailblazer - Reign Afrika
Hard To Believe - Ras Canly
The Shift - Botanist Mr Lamington
Ngatanngwe - Red I Scorch
Best Amapiano Album
Nkulunkulu - Kamo Mphela
Auti eSharp - Mas Musiq
Kwa Kwa - Mellow and Sleazy
Notumato - Young Stunna
President Ya Strata - Focalistic
Best Gqom Album
Khula - Bello No Gallo
Summer Banger - Dlala Thukzin
Best Of The Best - T-Man
The Journey - Slenda Da Dancing DJ
Umshunqo Reloaded - Dladla Mshunqisi