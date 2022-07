Izolo kule nkundla kuqubuke indaba yokuthi uZanele usephehlweni uyathwasa.

Zanele Mbokazi -Nkambule is at initiation school to become a sangoma.



This comes after she wasn't herself and not eating food for 2 weeks.



She started crying and demanded to be taken to the dam but refused to enter.



Her husband had a prophet pray for her but that failed. pic.twitter.com/EBf7Au2e9l