UMCULI osanda kuveza ukuthi uzothi khumu emculweni, uZakes Bantwini, uthole indondo yokudlalwa kakhulu emsakazweni kwengoma yakhe kumaSouth African Music Awards (Sama) abeseSun City, eNorth West, izolo ebusuku.

UZakes, odabuka KwaMashu, wamemezela kwiPodcast and Chill with MacG ukuthi uzokwenza i-albhamu yokugcina azovalelisa ngayo bese egxila emabhizinisini. UZAKES Bantwini, obengomunye wabebeqokwe kakhulu kumaSama, akabuyanga elambatha, ugoduke nezindondo ezimbili Isithombe: INSTAGRAM Izolo uthole umklomelo weSamro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award ngengoma ayenza noKasango ethi Osama. Ngale ngoma, ayicula noNana Atta, uphinde wanqoba indondo yeBest Collaboration.

Uhlelo lwamaSama beluphethwe nguLawrence Maleka, ophinde abe ngumlingisi, nomkaZakes, uNandi Madida. Le miklomelo, obekungeka-28 nonyaka, isingathwe izinsuku ezimbili. Iqale ngoMgqibelo ebusuku lapho kuhlomule khona abaculi okubalwa kubo uJumbo, Thokozani Langa, Dladla Mshunqisi nabanye.

Uhla lwabanqobile lumi kanje: -Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award Osama: Zakes Bantwini -White Star Newcomer of the Year African Bird: Khanyisile Mthetwa

-Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year - Abalele: Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku -Best Collaboration - Osama: Zakes Bantwini -Best Duo/Group of the Year - Ama Roto Vol.2: Reece Madlisa noZuma

-Best Hip Hop Album - B4Now: Blxckie -International Achiever Award - Black Coffee -Lifetime Achiever Award - Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu noMcCoy Mrubata

-Male artist of the Year - Musique: Chymamusique -Female Artist of the Year - Platinumb Heart Open: Msaki -Album of the Year - Musique: Chymamusique

-Best Classical/Instrumental Album - African Bird: Khanyisile Mthetwa -Best Adult Contemporary Album - Platinumb Heart Open: Msaki -Best African Adult Contemporary Album - Cwaka: Mandisi Dyantyis

-Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album - Volume: Die Heuwels Fantasties -Best Traditional Album - Tshihwilili Tshanga: Dr Mercy Masekona Madzivhandila -Best Reggae Album - Trailblazer: Reign Africa

-Best Jazz Album - History in a Frame: Jimmy Dludlu -Best Contemporary Faith Music Album - Sacrificial Worship (Live): Pulane Maphari -Best Traditional Faith Music Album - Vela Nkosi: Jumbo

-Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album - Siilapha Nkosi: NUZ Voices of Joy -Best Maskandi Album - Idayimani: Thokozani Langa -Best Alternative Album - Glow:Alice Phoebe Lou

-Best Rock Album - Partypocalpypse: Springbok Nude Girls -Best R&B/Soul Album - It’s All You: Brian Temba -Best Pop Album - Trouble in Paradise: Shekhinah

-Beste Pop Album - Niks Vergelyk - Posduif -Best Afropop Album - Amagama: Nomfundo Moh -Best Produced Music Video - When House was House: Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan no Jnr SA

-Best Engineered Album of The Year - It Takes Three: Charl du Plessis Trio -Best Selling Artist - Notumato: Young Stunna -Rest Of Africa Award - If Orange Was a Place: Tems

-Chairman’s Award - Yvonne Chaka Chaka -Remix Of the Year - Uhuru: Sun-El Musician no- Azana -Best Kwaito Album - Ama Roto Vol.2: Amaroto