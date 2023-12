UMchunu waba sematheni isonto lonke ngemuva kwenkulumo yakhe yangoMgqibelo ekuseni lapho aveza khona ukuthi isifundazwe saKwaZulu-Natal ngesamaZulu kuphela, kungani umholi we-EFF efuna ukuzokwethula umkhankaso wakhe kulesi sifundazwe angayi ukuyowethula eLimpopo lapho adabuka khona.

Ngizwe Mchunu is a Domkop. Msunu ka Ngizwe Mchunu. Which people is there clown is even leading? The EFF doesn't need people of Ngizwe Mchunu to fill up Moses Mabhida stadium. pic.twitter.com/JUqBT02ggo

Lokhu akwehlanga kahle kubantu bakuleli ezinkundleni zokuxhumana kukhona nosaziwayo abaphumela obala ngokugxeka le nsizwa ezibiza ngomengameli wamabhunca.

We can confirm that JAC Motors has terminated its relationship with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. He has been given until tomorrow to return the vehicle to the dealership .



We are intolerant of tribalism the same way we are intolerant of racism. pic.twitter.com/POD8KOcs8P