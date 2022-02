INingizimu Afrika ivuke ngezindaba ezibuhlungu namuhla zokudlula emhlabeni kukasaziwayo, uNomakula Roberts, odume kakhulu ngelikaKuli.

Imibiko yokuqala iveze ukuthi lo saziwayo ubelindele ukuba nengxoxo neminye yemisakazo yakuleli ngesikhathi equleka wangabe esavuka.

Umndeni wakhe usukhiphe isitatimende esiqinisekisa ukudlula kwakhe emhlabeni ebusuku bayizolo eGoli.

“Ngokukhulu ukudabuka siqinisekisa ukudlula emhlabeni kwendodakazi yethu ethandekayo, umama, ugogo, udadewethu nomalumekazi, uNomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts (49),” kusho umndeni ngesitatimende.

Lo mndeni ucele ukunikwa isikhathi sokuthi bakwazi ukubhekana nalesi simo futhi babonga kubo bonke abadlulisa amazwi enduduzo kulo mndeni.

Osaziwayo bakuleli bathathele ezinkundleni zokuxhumana bedlulisa amazwi enduduzo:

The SABC would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the media personality Kuli Roberts who has passed away.



Thank you for your immense contribution to the entertainment industry. #RIPKuliRoberts



Image: Twitter pic.twitter.com/z7N9rZwXCo — SABC (@SABCPortal) February 10, 2022

My Love. My Angel. My Baby... This wasn't the deal we had and it's not fair. A very well lived life. I love you always 😭![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🥺❤❤🕊 #RIPKuliRoberts pic.twitter.com/LzKro3vPB6 — Christian Madzivhandila (@ChrisAwesomeZA2) February 10, 2022

Bow out my dear sis, yours was a life lived a 100 times better than how most of us wish we could, those who loved you, loved you for your truth and resolve and same as those who didn't! Consistent to the end! We will meet again for that coffee!#RIPKuliRoberts Rest in #PEACE! pic.twitter.com/OHRWAmHZPy — Sello Maake KaNcube 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #TheVoice_Play (@sellomkn) February 10, 2022