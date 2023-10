-Best Actor in a TV Soap – Melusi Mbele (Scandal!)

-Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela – Thulani Mtsweni (Gomora)

-Best Actress in a Telenovela – Michelle Botes (Legacy)

-Best Actress in a TV drama – Lerato Mvelase (Justive Served Season 1)

-Best Supporting Actor in a TV drama – Craig Urbani (Makoti Season 2)

-Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama – Nthati Moshesh (Savage Beauty)

-Best tv drama – Lavish

-Best supporting actor in a TV comedy – Desmond Dube (How to Ruin Christmas 3)

-Best Actress in a TV comedy – Thando Thabethe (How to ruin Christmas season 3)