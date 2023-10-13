UMCULI wokholo wakwaJames, eMzimkhulu, uLwando "Jumbo" Nyangiwe ngomunye wabaculi abaqokwe kakhulu kumaCrown Gospel Awards akulo nyaka. UJumbo ubuye waqokwa nasemikhakheni ebalulekile, okungoweBest Gospel Artist nakoweBest Gospel Song.

UJUMBO uqokwe eminxeni eminingi kumaCrown Gospel Music Awards Isithombe:FACEBOOK

Eminye iminxa aqokwe kuyo uJumbo kubalwa iBest Gospel Male Artist nakwiBest Itende. KwiBest Gospel Song, uJumbo uqokwe ngengoma ethi Makabongwe UJesu futhi uqhathwe noTebs David- Makabongwe, Butho Vuthela- Ethembeni Bambelela, Ntokozo Ngongoma- Izindlela Zakhe noNathi Sithole-Baba Mlondolozi. KwiBest Gospel Artist, uJumbo utholene phezulu no-Omega Kenou, Andile Majola, Canaan Nyathi noTebs David. KwiBest Gospel Male, kudlana imilala uJumbo, Rofhiwa, Omega, Xolisa Kwinana, Canaan, Dumi noTebs. KwiBest Gospel Album kuboshelwe i3 C-Live- Communion With The King, King D- Perfect Love, Coleen Maluleke-Word Prayer Worship noDumi Mkokstad-The Overflow Gcwala Kimi. Izintokazi ezibhambabulana kwiBest Gospel Female Artist ngoLondiwe KaMadondo, Sindi Ntombela noLondiwe Sphe Nxumalo. KwiClassic Of All Time kukhona u-Andile KaMajola- Ngendlala Indumiso, Thulani Ga Ndlela- Ukhona Umoya Oyingcwele, Babo- Amatshe Amahlanu, Thobekile- Wonderful Day noJoseph Tshawana-Xihanya Nomu. Best Gospel Praise Song: Tebs Davids - Makabongwe, 3C Live-You Are, Mnqobi Nxumalo- Most Holy One noGershom-Jeso O Tshepile. Best Contemporary Gospel Song: Jabulile-Miracle Worker, King D- Miracle, Phindi P- Ngobambelela, Mnqobi Nxumalo -Most Holy One, Sbu Noah-Malifezeke noFrank and I-Forgiven. Best Gospel Song Writer: 3C Live- Power In The Blood, Andile KaMajola- Sekudlule Konke, Dumi Mkokstad- Vumb' Elimnandi noGundo Nemekula- Umukhethwa. Best Traditional Gospel Song: Lombard Matshinge-Jehovah Shammah, Rofhiwa Manyanga- Johane14, Butho Vuthela - Ethembeni Bambelela, Jonas Masotla- Kena Kena, Qiniso Nsele- Ngokhala Kubani, Sbu Banda- Sinegama noCanaan Nyathi- UnguJehova. Best of Africa Gospel: Everton Mlalazi-Zimbabwe, Sesame- Botswana, Tsepo Lesola- Botswana no-OV Prince- Nigeria. Best Gospel Worship Song: Coleen Maluleke- Song of Breakthrough, 3C Live- Communion with the King, Go Explo- Ufanel' Udumo, Sonwabo- Bayede noDr Excel- Have Your Way. Best Gospel Collaboration: 3C Live feat. Khaya Mthethwa, Swazi feat. Putuma Tiso, Dumi feat. Lebo Sekgobela, Futhi Mhlongo feat. Betusile, Rofhiwa Manyanga feat. Takie Ndou noNdumiso feat. Thinah Zungu. Best Gospel Group: 3C Live, Tembisa Gospel Group, Go Explo noDi Bruin. Best Gospel Live Recording: Gershon Ntimane, Dumi Mkokstad, Tebs David noBoni Maleke. Best Gospel Video: Bulelani Ndebele, Sbu Banda, King D Music noDr Excel. Best Gospel Itende: Londiwe Sphe Nxumalo, Jumbo noSindiswa Maseko. Best AmaZion: Jehova Praise Mass Choir, King The David noBhekani King Mncube. Best Clap and Tap: True Faith Full Gospel Choir, Full Gospel Holly Choir, Isaac And The Mighty Messengers neSpiritual Gospel Choir. Best Gospel Newcomer: Sbusiso Nzima, Revelation Worship, Muzi Zimu, Soso Sonwabo Maholwane, Vuyile Mboniswa noNdumiso Zungu. Best Gospel Produced Album: 3C Live, Go Explo, Tebs David noBheka Mthethwa. Best Gospel TV Show: Amahubo-Urban Brew, Women with Purpose- One Gospel TV, Imvuselelo-Dumisa TV, Hello Mamoruti-Gospel Lifestyle, Zion Reloaded-1KZN TV noMthombo-Soweto TV. Best Community Radio Station: Tambo FM- Buseka Nomandla, Siyathuthuka FM- Siphelele Ncebo Myeni, Nqubeko FM- Sbonelo Mbatha, Opulance Radio- Angel Poor neMbokodo FM. Best Community Outreach: Godfrey Mahlangu, Amawele Mawelane noLetia. Best Gospel Rap: AB Central- Indoda Must Pray, Vovee and LG- Praying For Africa noMilli The Shepherd- Restore My Soul. Best A Cappella: ITG Gospel Choir, Reality7, Jehova Praise Mass Choir neYithi Laba Gospel Singers. Best Gospel Jazz Song: Letia- Take It To The Lord, Swazi- Holy Ghost Outpouring neClauds- I Won't Fear.