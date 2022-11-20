ABATHANDI bomculo, ubumnandi nosaziwayo bakuleli bashaqekile ngezindaba zokubulawa kukaDJ Sumbody ezintatha zanamuhla.
Lo DJ ogamalakhe langempela wu- Oupa John Sefoka ungumnikazi wendawo yobumnandi ethandwa kakhulu ePitoli i-012 Ayepyep kuthiwa uhlaselwe ehamba nonogada wakhe ephuma konandisa eNewscafe eseWoodmead.
Izindaba zokudlula kwakhe emhlabeni ziqinisekiswe yinkampani iSumsounds Music ephethe umsebenzi wakhe. Yize ingathandana ukugxila ekutheni ufe kanjani iveza ukuthi udaba lusaphenywa.
Yize kunjalo, izithombe zemoto yakhe ebibonakalala inenqwaba yezimbobo zezinhlamvu ibizungeza ezinkundleni zokuxhumana. USumbody ungomunye woDJ bakuleli abathokozise izinkulungwane zabantu ngamanoni afana no-Monate Mpolaye, Ngwana Daddy namanye.
Ngenxa yalesi sehlo kuphoqeleke ukuthi kuhlehliswe isiphihli somcimbi wakhe i-All White Veuve Clicquot Picnic obekumele ube namhlanje ePitoli.
this is super shocking💔 and heartbreaking to the core… sumbody looked out for his ppl, never held grudges and was welcoming, funny, a hustler and game changer in entertainment and in many ppls lives + he gave great advice… mfana pitori 🍾— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) November 20, 2022
we will miss you #ripdjsumbody pic.twitter.com/b9vbxvPv7s
What a year! 💔![CDATA[]]>💔 DJ Sumbody dead, shot dead in a hit, wow! Entrepreneur, owner of the Ayepyep clubs, Sumsounds Music, Amapiano pioneer.. He achieved a lot in his few years...Rest In Peace champ! #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/xGcH99wlUk— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) November 20, 2022