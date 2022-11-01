ALOKHU angene njalo amazwi enduduzo ngendodana yomrepha waseNigeria uDavido edlule emhlabeni.
Kuthiwa u-Ifeanyi Adeleke oyindodana kaDavido nengoduso yakhe engumpheki uChioma Rowland uminze ebhukuda ekhaya kubo eBanana Island, eLagos ngoMsombuluko.
Lokhu kwenzeke ngesikhathi uDavido noChioma bengekho, besemcimbini womndeni. Imibiko yabezindaba eNigeria iveza ukuthi amaphoyisa apheka ngemibuzo abasebenzi abayisishiyagalombili ngalesi sigameko.
U-Ifeanyi udlula emhlabeni-nje usanda kugubha usuku lwakhe lokuzalwa ngesonto eledlule nokuyinto eyavezwa wumama wakhe ngomlayezo wothando enkundleni u-Instagram.
Osaziwayo abavela emazweni ahlukene banikele ezinkundleni zokuxhumana ukudlulisa amazwi enduduzo kulaba bazali.
My thoughts and prayers are with @Davido, who has lost a son, Ifeanyi. No parent should experience losing a child in such an unfortunate incident. May God comfort him and Chioma, the mother of the child.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 1, 2022
I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 1, 2022
Prayers for Davido and Chioma 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>💐❤️— MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) November 1, 2022
What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma..— The Guy (@MI_Abaga) November 1, 2022
💔![CDATA[]]>🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this