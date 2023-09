UMphela uqinisekise ukuthi ikhonsathi kayisezukuba khona nhlobo nango mhla ka-16 Disemba okungusuku olusha obelubekiwe ngemuva kokuhlehliswa.

Ngokombiko okhishwe nguMphela, izizathu zokungaqhubeki kwekhonsathi kuthiwa wukuhluleka kwabahleli balo nokugcina izethembiso abazenzile ngokwesivumelwano esisayiniwe.

MUSIC:



Burna Boy concert now officially cancelled.



Cited are “ inability for the promoters to fulfil their contractual, financial, production and technical obligations”



Production vendors had apparently not been paid on time.



Management conceded that the agreed production… pic.twitter.com/6E7YlhAaBR