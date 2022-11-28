KUHLABANE umsakazi woKhozi FM, uPhindile "Phindi P" Phewa nomlingisi woZalo, uSandile "Masandi" Mfusi, kumaSABC Crown Gospel Awards abese-ICC Arena, eThekwini izolo.
UPhindi P, wohlelo oluthi Ulibo Lokuqala, udle umhlanganiso emkhakheni weBest Gospel Female Artist, equmba phansi uTakalani Chairo noKeneiloe Hope.
UMasandi, onguKwanda Buthelezi kuZalo, uhlabane emunxeni weBest Gospel Video, eqwaqwada emakhanda oBulelani Ndebele, Ayanda Sibisi no-Adrian Sing.
UCanaan Nyathi uhlule uLungi Ndala, Rofhiwa Manyaga, Xolisa Kwinana noTeboho Moloi kwiBest Gospel Male. KwiClassic Of All Times kuphumelele uTebs David ngenoni lakhe elithi Lift Him Higher.
Abanye abakhale bemuka nezindondo: I-The Jesus Collective, ihambisana noNtokozo Mbambo, inqobe emkhakheni weBest Worship Song ngengoma ethi We Bow. Umklomelo weBest Acapella ukhale wemuka neYithi Laba Gospel Singers.
IBest Collective ibuye yahlwitha isicoco seBest Gospel Album ngecwecwe labo elithi Restored. UMark Montgomery uthathe umklomelo weBest Engineer ngomsebenzi weThe Jesus Collective.
UKing D Music wemuke nendondo yeBest Contemporary Song ngeculo lakhe elithi My Worship. KwiBest Collaboration Song kuhlabane iRising Sun Choir ihambisana no-Ayanda Ntanzi no-Ayathola ngengoma yabo ethi Ewe Thixo. Umculi osafufusa, uDirection, uwine indondo yeBest Newcomer. Uphrojusa, uXoli Thabethe, uthathe umklomelo weBest Producer ngokudidiyela i-albhamu yeRising Sun Choir.
KwiBest Itende kukhonye uPastor Kevin Mbingo. Umculi waseZimbabwe, uMike Mahenderi, uphumelele isicoco seBest of Africa, kwathi uLungi Ndala waziwolela eseBest Praise Song.
Umculi we-hip hop ethakwe nezinhlamvu zomculo wokholo, uLil Prodigy, uwine umklomelo weBest Rap. UPastor Lovemore Mlilo ubaqwaqwade emakhanda abeqhathwe nabo kwiBest Song Writer ngengoma yakhe ethi Ngiyamazi UMhlengi Wami. NoGundo Nemekula akasalanga ngaphandle njengoba ezinqobele umklomelo weBest Traditional Gospel. IDVD kaRofhiwa Manyaga ethi The Secret Place imhlabanele ngeBest DVD Award.
Eseqhathwe wonke amaqembu okholo kwiBest Gospel Group, umhlanganiso udliwe yiMighty Rooted Voices. I-St Oak Global Brass Band iwine umklomelo weBest Community Outreach By Artist. Emunxeni weSalt kuwine uB.I. Phakathi wodumo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana.
Kuze kwashaya isikhathi sokushicilela imiphumela yeminxa ebivotelwa ingakamenyezelwa. Kuyona kubalwa ebibhekwe ngamehlo abomvu, oweBest Gospel Artist noBest Gospel Song. Omunye umkhakha esingawutholanga umphumela wawo ngoweBest Gospel Commmunity Radio Presenter noweBest Gospel TV Show.