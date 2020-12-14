KUGIYE uCassper Nyovest kumaSouth African Hip Hop Awards (Sahha) akulo nyaka enqobe izindondo eziningi ukubedlula bonke.

UCassper unqobe izindondo ezintathu, okungeyeBest Male, Album of the Year nge-albhamu yakhe yakamuva, i-Any Minute Now neyeSong of the Year ngengoma ethi Good For That.

Le miklomelo obekungokwesishiyagalolunye ikhona ibikhonjiswa kuSABC 1 ngoMgqibelo, ebusuku.

UCassper, ogama lakhe langempela nguRefiloe Phoolo, ubengaqali ukunqoba ukubedlula bonke kulo mncintiswano. Ngo-2014 wathatha izindondo ezine, kwathi ngo-2017 wathatha eziyisithupha.

UCosta Titch, uthathe ezimbili ngengoma yakhe iNkalakatha Remix.

Selulonke uhla lwabanqobile lumi kanje:

Best Collabo - Costa Titch ft Riky Rick & AKA (Nkalakatha Remix)

Mixtape of the Year - Yanga Chief (Becoming A Pop Star)

Best Freshman - Focalistic

Lyricity of the Year - Stogie T

Producer of the Year - Tweezy

Best Local Brand - Skhanda World

Best Female - Dee Koala (4 The Khaltsha)

Best Male - Cassper Nyovest

Best Video - Nadia Nakai (More Drugs)

Honorary - Prophets Of Da City

Ubuntu Activism - Enzo Slaghuis

Best Radio Show - DJ Ready D Show (Good Hope FM)

Best Remix - Costa Titch ft Riky Rick & AKA (Nkalakatha Remix)

Best Digital Sales - Nasty C

MVP - Riky Rick

DJ of the Year - DJ PH

Best International Brand - Sportscene

Album of the Year - Cassper Nyovest (Any Minute Now)

Song of the Year - Cassper Nyovest (Good For That)