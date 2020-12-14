KUGIYE uCassper Nyovest kumaSouth African Hip Hop Awards (Sahha) akulo nyaka enqobe izindondo eziningi ukubedlula bonke.
UCassper unqobe izindondo ezintathu, okungeyeBest Male, Album of the Year nge-albhamu yakhe yakamuva, i-Any Minute Now neyeSong of the Year ngengoma ethi Good For That.
Le miklomelo obekungokwesishiyagalolunye ikhona ibikhonjiswa kuSABC 1 ngoMgqibelo, ebusuku.
UCassper, ogama lakhe langempela nguRefiloe Phoolo, ubengaqali ukunqoba ukubedlula bonke kulo mncintiswano. Ngo-2014 wathatha izindondo ezine, kwathi ngo-2017 wathatha eziyisithupha.
UCosta Titch, uthathe ezimbili ngengoma yakhe iNkalakatha Remix.
Selulonke uhla lwabanqobile lumi kanje:
Best Collabo - Costa Titch ft Riky Rick & AKA (Nkalakatha Remix)
Mixtape of the Year - Yanga Chief (Becoming A Pop Star)
Best Freshman - Focalistic
Lyricity of the Year - Stogie T
Producer of the Year - Tweezy
Best Local Brand - Skhanda World
Best Female - Dee Koala (4 The Khaltsha)
Best Male - Cassper Nyovest
Best Video - Nadia Nakai (More Drugs)
Honorary - Prophets Of Da City
Ubuntu Activism - Enzo Slaghuis
Best Radio Show - DJ Ready D Show (Good Hope FM)
Best Remix - Costa Titch ft Riky Rick & AKA (Nkalakatha Remix)
Best Digital Sales - Nasty C
MVP - Riky Rick
DJ of the Year - DJ PH
Best International Brand - Sportscene
Album of the Year - Cassper Nyovest (Any Minute Now)
Song of the Year - Cassper Nyovest (Good For That)