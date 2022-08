“Abantu abaningi bayazi ukuthi nginamahloni futhi angifani nabantu abakwazi ukukhuluma bagqame emndenini. Ubhuti wami wayekwazi lokho, wayengigcona ngakho, kodwa esikhathini esiningi wayengivikela, eqinisekisa nokuthi udumo lwakhe njengosaziwayo alubi nawo umthelela kimi,” kusho yena.

[WATCH] The funeral service of the late Kwaito Star Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala is currently underway at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg. Family has arrived and enters the auditorium with the coffin carrying the body of the late musician. #RIPMagesh #MageshFuneral @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/bmN09ekvrX