KUTUSWE amagalelo engwazi yomlingisi uConnie Chiume emcimbini amaRoyalty Soapie Awards abeseThe Galleria, eGoli, ngoMgqibelo ebusuku.
Le miklomelo eyasungulwa nguWinnie Ntshaba ibigubha iminyaka eyisithupha kulo nyaka.
UConnie, ulingisa indawo kaSonto kwiGomora kuMzansi Magic, uhlonishwe ngendondo yeLifetime Achievement Award.
Lo mlingisi, okhale izinyembezi zenjabulo ngesikhathi emukela imiklomelo, ubonge abantu abamfaka kuthelevishini ngemuva kokuphuma emidlalweni yeshashalazi. Uthe ngaleso sikhathi kwakusekhona iTV 1, TV 2 neTV 3.
Ubonge abantu okubalwa kubo u-Ian Gabriel athe wayengazi lutho ngekhamera kodwa bamtshela ukuthi angakwazi.
UConnie ubengaqali ukuhlonishwa ngendondo yalolu hlobo. Ngonyaka odlule uyithole kumaSouth African Film and Television Awards (Saftas). Uphinde wahlonishwa nasemcimbini wase-United States of America amaHollywood and African Prestigious Awards.
Umsunguli weGenerations: The Legacy, uMfundi Vundla, uhlonishwe ngomklomelo weTrailblazer Award
Eminxeni ebivotelwa yeMost Popular Show i-7 de Laan ihlule eminye engu-23 ebincintisana nayo yanqoba.
KoweViewer’s Choice: Best Actor kuwine umlingisi weSkeem Saam uThabiso Molokomme odlala indawo kaPaxton. KoweViewer’s Choice: Best Actress umklomelo uthathwe nguLunathi Mampofu ongu-Emma kwiThe River.
UWinnie uthe kuwukufezeka kwephupho ukusingathwa kwale miklomelo. Umemezele ukuthi ngonyaka ozayo kuzoba nomunxa ovuleleke kwabanye abalingisi bakwamanye amazwe ase-Afrika, iPan African Award.
Imiklomelo kulindeleke ukuthi isakazwe kuSABC 1 ngoMashi 25 ngo-8 ebusuku.
Selulonke uhla lwabanqobile lumi kanje:
LEADING ROLES
Outstanding Female Villain - Deirdre Wolhuter from 7 de Laan
Outstanding Male Villain - Jack Devnarai from Imbewu
Outstanding Lead Actress - Katlego Danke from Gomora
Outstanding Lead Actor - Vusi Kunene from HOZ (House of Zwide)
Outstanding Daily TV Drama - Binnelanders from Binnelanders
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Newcomer - Vuyo Biyela- The River
Outstanding Young Performer - Karabo Magongwa- House of Zwide
Outstanding Onscreen Couple - Hlomla Dandala and Sindi Dlathu- The River
Outstanding Supporting Actor - Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu- The Estate
Outstanding Supporting Actress - Lunathi Mampofu- The River
PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES
Most Popular Show - 7 De laan
Viewer's Choice: Best Actor - Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo- Skeem Saam
Viewer's Choice: Best Actress - Lunathi Mampofu as Emma -The River
SPECIAL CATEGORIES
Social Cohesion - Diepcity S2
Lifetime Achievement Award - Connie Chiume- Gomora
Most Watched Show - Uzalo
Trailblazer Award - Mfundi Vundla - Generations the Legacy
CREATIVE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling - The Estate
Outstanding Wardrobe - House of Zwide
Outstanding Writing Team - Diepcity S2
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
Outstanding Editing Team - Gomora
Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing - House of Zwide
Outstanding Lighting Direction - The Black Door - The Black Door
Outstanding Cinematography - Imbewu
Outstanding Directing Team - The River
Outstanding Art Direction - uBettina Wethu Season 2 - uBettina Wethu Season 2
Outstanding Casting - Gomora