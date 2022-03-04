BASHIYELANE inkundla osaziwayo namhlanje ngenkathi bekhumbula umrepha uRiky Rick, e-Imperial Wanderers Stadium, eGoli.

Phakathi kwabaculi abebezimazise inkonzo kubalwa uBig Zulu, Casper Nyovest, DJ Black Coffee, Lloyiso, Costa Titch, Frank Casino nabanye abebenandisa bekhumbula umrepha bethi uthinte impilo yabo ngezindlela eziningi.

URikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, ongumrepha nomudli kakotini kubikwe ukuthi ushone ngoFebhruwari 23, eneminyaka ewu-34 ubudala.

Ekhuluma emcimbini, umrepha owayengumngani kaRiky Rick, uCasper Nyovest, ukhale ngendlela abantu abebemphethe ngayo.

“Kuyamangaza ukuthi baningi asebephumela obala bencoma uRiky bembonisa uthando, nokuyinto ebingenzeki esaphila,” kusho uCasper.

Lo mrepha uncome uRiky ngokuba nothando lwabantwana. Wathi ukugcwala kwabantu abasha lapha kuyabonisa ukuthi uRiky ubenesikhathi sabantwana.

Ubonge umndeni kaRiky Rick ngokubaboleka indodana, wancoma kakhulu umkakhe uBianca ngokuma naye njalo ethi akekho ongaqhathaniswa naye ngendlela amthande ngayo.

UCasper uqhube wathi akazukunandisa namuhla ngoba uRiky Rick wayemcele ukuthi abe yisimenywa esikhethekile emcimbini weCotton Fest, ebihlelwa nguRiky Rick.

UBlack Coffee, ugxeke kakhulu okwenziwe ngabantu behlekisa ngombhalo wakhe wokugcina, wathi bekungamfanele lokho uRiky ngoba wayengumuntu onomoya omuhle.

Cassper Nyovest says he was the surprise act at the 2022 cotton fest and they were in speaking terms with Riky Rick

— ® (@Biophonlk) March 4, 2022

— ® (@Biophonlk) March 4, 2022

Blackie, Yumbs, Tshego, Raspy and Venom take to stage to perform the last song Riky Rick recorded. — TRUELOVE Magazine (@TrueLoveMag) March 4, 2022