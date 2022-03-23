NONKULULEKO NHLAPO

SIKHULU isililo ngokudlula emhlabeni kukaLuzuko Koti okuqinisekiswe wumndeni wakhe ngoLwesibili ukuthi kugcine kumenele ngemuva kokugula ngenxa yomdlavuza.

Okhulumela umndeni, uNontobeko Mabitsela, uthi umndeni uthole imibuzo eminingi evela kwabezindaba befuna ukwazi ukuthi kwenzeni ngentandokazi yabo yomsakazi.

“Yize sinesifiso sokugcina lokhu kuyimfihlo, ukuze senze isimemezelo ngesikhathi esifanelekile, kodwa sikholwa wukuthi kubalulekile ukuthi umphakathi wazi ukuthi uLuzuko uthathwe wumdlavuza omhlasele isikhashana,” kusho uMabitsela.

UKoti, owake wasebenzela iNelson Mandela Foundation futhi engumphathi weChannel Afrika nomsakazi kuMhlobo Wenene, ushonele esibhedlela iNetcare Pretoria East ngoMsombuluko.

Osopolitiki nosaziwayo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana badlulise amazwi enduduzo ngokudlula emhlabeni kukaKoti. Bababaze ukuzinikela kwakhe emsebenzini nothando ayelubonisa umama wakhe nezingane zakhe.

Deepest condolences to the Koti family. The world is poorer with the loss of this steadfast activist and son of the soil. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/J5zU0SSwEb

ULuzuko is gone. Just like that. Gone as in he is dead. A noble man who was doting towards his mom and his offspring. A good guy. In fact a great human being. Luzuko is our age mate. He had so much to offer. How could life be this cruel. pic.twitter.com/rnyeS4x8Zb