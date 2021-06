UMSAKAZI weMetro FM, uPearl Modiadie, uthi abezindaba bamnike isibindi sokuthi aphumele obala ngezinsolo zokuhlukunyezwa ngokocansi esiteshini seSABC iMetro FM.

U-Pearl uzivumele ekhasini lakhe kwi-Twitter ukuthi ziyiqiniso izinsolo zokuthi wahlukunyezwa ngokocansi wumphathi wakhe kulesi siteshi.

“Sengithule isikhathi eside kwaze kwaba abezindaba bayayizwa le nto, ngiyathokoza kakhulu. Sekunginikeze isibindi sokuthi ngikhulume ngokunukubezwa ngokocansi engadlula kukho kwiMetro FM,” kusho uPearl kwi-Twitter.

I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and never have I been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment I was was subjected to at Metro FM. https://t.co/y5qgtEXGVn