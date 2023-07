Le nkakha seyike yahlabana ngezindondo ezinhlanu kumaGrammy Awards, ezilishumi kumaDoves Awards, eziyisithupha kumaStellar Awards, ezine kumaNAACP Awards, ezintathu kumaSoul Train Music Awards neyeNAACP Theatre Awards emunxeni weBest Playwright, ngomdlalo wayo othi Born For This.

Emanonini okulindeleke ukuba uBebe angaphumi esteji engawaculanga, kukhona elithi It All Comes Down To Love, Lost Without You, Up Where We Belong, I Wanna Be The Only One, It's OK, These What Abouts, Dance, I'll Take You There nelithi Love Things.

Umgqugquzeli wochungechunge, uThabiso Mogashwa, uthe kuyintokozo enkulu kubo ukuletha le ngqungqulu yomculo kuleli.