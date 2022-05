“Ngiyabonga ngemilayezo engiyitholayo nama-email, maningi kakhulu amanye ngeke ngikwazi ukuwaphendula. Kuyajabulisa ukuthi nathi singosaziwayo nisibonise uthando ngale ndlela ngoba kwesinye isikhathi sinokuzizwa sengathi anisinakile noma nisikhohliwe,” kusho yena.

Samthing Soweto is appreciative of the love and support he is receiving from his fans.



Samthing Soweto says he is not sick but is definitely going through something. pic.twitter.com/edas9GufcO