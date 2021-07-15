ZITHINTE abaningi izindaba ezibuhlungu zokushona kwengwazi yomculi uTsepo Tshola, ngoLwesine ekuseni.

Lo mculi (67) owazalelwa eLesotho, kuthiwa ushonele kuleliya zwe ekuseni emuva kokugula okuhambisana neCovid-19.

Ukushona kwakhe kumenyezelwe yinkampani iKwathole Conexion ethe umndeni uqinisekisile. Wazakhela udumo ngezingoma eziningi okubalwa kuzo iHo Lokile, Akubutle, Joala, Nonyana, Ntate nezinye.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary singer #TshepoTshola (The Village Pope). We remember him for his classic gospel favourite ‘Ho Lokile’.



[pic: Facebook] pic.twitter.com/IJdjQz7eBQ — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 15, 2021

Uke wenza ingoma noJub Jub ethi Ke Kopa Tshwarelo, lapho uJub Jub wayexolisa kuyo ngesigameko esamenza waboshwa emuva kokushayisa izingane zesikole, bejahana ngezimoto noThemba Tshabalala.

Uhulumeni waseNingizimu Afrika ube ngabanye wabadlulise amazwi enduduzo.

