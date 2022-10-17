LIQENGQELEZE lodwa igama lomculi ocula owokholo oqokwe kuma-15th Crown Gospel Awards abethulwa izolo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana.

UMfundisi Lungi Ndala wodumo lwengoma ethi Ebenezer, uqokwe eminxeni eyisithupha okubalwa kuyo oweBest Gospel Artist, Best Gospel Song Best Gospel Male, Best Gospel Producer, Best Album nowe- Best Praise. Lo mculi waseLimpopo useke waqoqa inqwaba yezindodo kweminye imincintiswano eyahlukene yomculo wokholo. Umsunguli wamaCrown Gospel Awards, uZanele LaMbokazi Nkambule, uthe bakuthokozele kakhulu ukubuya kwalo mcimbi obese kuphele iminyaka emibili wagcina ukuhlelwa.

URhofiwa Nethengwe oyilungu lekomiti leGospel Powerhouse uhalalisele wonke amaciko angenele umncintiswano. "Sithole izicelo zabantu abangaphezulu kuka-300 kulo nyaka kanti nomcimbi kubukeka uzoba sezingeni elicokeme kakhulu," kusho yena. Ukuvota kuvulwe izolo ngo-10 ebusuku.

Umcimbi kulindeleke ukuthi ube se- ICC, eThekwini ngoNovemba 27. Uhlu lwabaqokiwe lumi kanje : Best Gospel TV Show :

Gospel Explosion - Soweto tv The Social - Dumisa tv Best Gospel Community Radio

Thami Ntombela - Mbokodo FM Abraham Shiyani - Nqubeko FM Njabulo Mpungose - Nqubeko FM

Londi Gazu - Nongoma FM Best Gospel Artist : Lungu Ndala

Rhofiwa Manyaga Teboho Moloi Xoliswa Kwinana

Best Gospel Song : Londiwe Nxumalo - Ngenzelwe Isimanga Lungi Ndala - Ebenezer

Ncebakazi Msomi - Ukufezwa Kwamadinga Jesus Collective - Kuyenzeka Sindi Ntombela - Kunomehluko

Best Gospel Female: Takalani Chairo Keneiloe Hope

Phindy P Best Gospel Male: Canaan Nyathi

Lungi Ndala Rofhiwa Manyaga Teboho Moloi

Best Engineer Thili Maumela Mark Montgomery

Best Classic: Rising Sun Choir - Entabeni Ntokozo Ngongoma - Khay’elihle Khayalami

Tebs David - Lift Hi Higher Glory Of The Last Days - Ngizolibonga Acapella

Yithi Laba Gospel Singers De Bruin Gospel Group Nuz Voices of Joy

Christ Worshippers Mass Choir Qiniso Nsele Itende :

Indumiso Yetende - Ngaphesheya Jeremiah Makhanya - Siyabonga Jesu Pastor Kevin - Izandla Zethu

Mighty Rooted Voices - Jesus I love you Best Amazioni : Christ Worshippers Mass Choir

Divine Power Ministry Healing Mercy Choristers Mighty Vision CCAC Ministries

Best Gospel Songwriter: Pastor Lovemore Mlilo - Ngiyamazi Umhlengi Wami Ntokozo Ngongoma - Izindlela Zakhe

Aluwani Dwasa - Ngwana Ya Judah Senzo Khumalo - Kuseyimi LO Best Traditional Gospel :

Gundo Nemekula - Vuwa U Penye Veli Nhlengethwa - Emanxebeni Teboho Moloi - Ya Re Tshepitseng On You

Godfrey Mahlangu - Ngibambe Best Gospel DVD: Takalani Chairo - The Secret Place

Rising Sun Choir - The Rising Glory Rofhiwa Manyaga - Trusted God Pulane Maphaki - Sacrifised Worship

Best Gospel Video : Adrian Sing - Joy Masandi - Ithemba

Bulelani Ndebele - Elakho Igama Ayanda Sibisi - Bayede Gospel Producer :

Lungi Ndala - Victorious Praise Xoli Thabethe - Rising Sun Choir Nqubeko Mbatha - Jesus Collective

Sam Ngonyama - The Journey Best Gospel Album : The Jesus Collective - Restored

Lungi Ndala - Victorious Praise King D Music - Denga Sindi Ntombela- Cloud of Glory

Best Contemporary Gospel: King D Music - My Worship JD Crosson - I am

Zoe Elizabeth - Mountains of Life Direction - I believe The Jesus Collective noLoyiso Bala - You Are Good

Best Gospel Collaboration Senzo Khumalo noThinah Zungu - Kuseyimi Lo Aluwani Dwasa - Ngwana Ya Judah

Keneiloe noTakie - Idani Rising Sun Choir no- Ayanda Tanzi ft Ayathola - Ewe Thixo Best Community Outreach by Artist:

ST Oak Global Brass Band Nthabiseng Ngoepe Cerenity

Nkululeko Khanyi Best Gospel Group Indumiso Yetende

Nuz Voices of Joy TACC National Gospel Choir Rising Sun Choir

Best Newcomer: Takalani Chairo Sindi Ntombela

Rising Sun Choir Direction Masandi

Best of Africa: Linda Dlamini Boaga Fenju

Mike Mahendere Terenda Mahachi Best Praise :

Adrian Sing- Siyakukhonza Lungi Ndala - Ebenezer Tumelo Aaron - Uyithetha into Yenzeke

Direction - Let Me Be Found Best Rap: AB Central

Lil Prodigy Lollie Native Masaladi

Best Worship: Jesus Collectivs noNtokozo Mbambo - We Bow Rofhiwa Manyaga - Le Rato La