LIQENGQELEZE lodwa igama lomculi ocula owokholo oqokwe kuma-15th Crown Gospel Awards abethulwa izolo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana.
UMfundisi Lungi Ndala wodumo lwengoma ethi Ebenezer, uqokwe eminxeni eyisithupha okubalwa kuyo oweBest Gospel Artist, Best Gospel Song Best Gospel Male, Best Gospel Producer, Best Album nowe- Best Praise.
Lo mculi waseLimpopo useke waqoqa inqwaba yezindodo kweminye imincintiswano eyahlukene yomculo wokholo.
Umsunguli wamaCrown Gospel Awards, uZanele LaMbokazi Nkambule, uthe bakuthokozele kakhulu ukubuya kwalo mcimbi obese kuphele iminyaka emibili wagcina ukuhlelwa.
URhofiwa Nethengwe oyilungu lekomiti leGospel Powerhouse uhalalisele wonke amaciko angenele umncintiswano.
"Sithole izicelo zabantu abangaphezulu kuka-300 kulo nyaka kanti nomcimbi kubukeka uzoba sezingeni elicokeme kakhulu," kusho yena.
Ukuvota kuvulwe izolo ngo-10 ebusuku.
Umcimbi kulindeleke ukuthi ube se- ICC, eThekwini ngoNovemba 27.
Uhlu lwabaqokiwe lumi kanje :
Best Gospel TV Show :
Gospel Explosion - Soweto tv
The Social - Dumisa tv
Best Gospel Community Radio
Thami Ntombela - Mbokodo FM
Abraham Shiyani - Nqubeko FM
Njabulo Mpungose - Nqubeko FM
Londi Gazu - Nongoma FM
Best Gospel Artist :
Lungu Ndala
Rhofiwa Manyaga
Teboho Moloi
Xoliswa Kwinana
Best Gospel Song :
Londiwe Nxumalo - Ngenzelwe Isimanga
Lungi Ndala - Ebenezer
Ncebakazi Msomi - Ukufezwa Kwamadinga
Jesus Collective - Kuyenzeka
Sindi Ntombela - Kunomehluko
Best Gospel Female:
Takalani Chairo
Keneiloe Hope
Phindy P
Best Gospel Male:
Canaan Nyathi
Lungi Ndala
Rofhiwa Manyaga
Teboho Moloi
Best Engineer
Thili Maumela
Mark Montgomery
Best Classic:
Rising Sun Choir - Entabeni
Ntokozo Ngongoma - Khay’elihle Khayalami
Tebs David - Lift Hi Higher
Glory Of The Last Days - Ngizolibonga
Acapella
Yithi Laba Gospel Singers
De Bruin Gospel Group
Nuz Voices of Joy
Christ Worshippers Mass Choir
Qiniso Nsele
Itende :
Indumiso Yetende - Ngaphesheya
Jeremiah Makhanya - Siyabonga Jesu
Pastor Kevin - Izandla Zethu
Mighty Rooted Voices - Jesus I love you
Best Amazioni :
Christ Worshippers Mass Choir
Divine Power Ministry
Healing Mercy Choristers
Mighty Vision CCAC Ministries
Best Gospel Songwriter:
Pastor Lovemore Mlilo - Ngiyamazi Umhlengi Wami
Ntokozo Ngongoma - Izindlela Zakhe
Aluwani Dwasa - Ngwana Ya Judah
Senzo Khumalo - Kuseyimi LO
Best Traditional Gospel :
Gundo Nemekula - Vuwa U Penye
Veli Nhlengethwa - Emanxebeni
Teboho Moloi - Ya Re Tshepitseng On You
Godfrey Mahlangu - Ngibambe
Best Gospel DVD:
Takalani Chairo - The Secret Place
Rising Sun Choir - The Rising Glory
Rofhiwa Manyaga - Trusted God
Pulane Maphaki - Sacrifised Worship
Best Gospel Video :
Adrian Sing - Joy
Masandi - Ithemba
Bulelani Ndebele - Elakho Igama
Ayanda Sibisi - Bayede
Gospel Producer :
Lungi Ndala - Victorious Praise
Xoli Thabethe - Rising Sun Choir
Nqubeko Mbatha - Jesus Collective
Sam Ngonyama - The Journey
Best Gospel Album :
The Jesus Collective - Restored
Lungi Ndala - Victorious Praise
King D Music - Denga
Sindi Ntombela- Cloud of Glory
Best Contemporary Gospel:
King D Music - My Worship
JD Crosson - I am
Zoe Elizabeth - Mountains of Life
Direction - I believe
The Jesus Collective noLoyiso Bala - You Are Good
Best Gospel Collaboration
Senzo Khumalo noThinah Zungu - Kuseyimi Lo
Aluwani Dwasa - Ngwana Ya Judah
Keneiloe noTakie - Idani
Rising Sun Choir no- Ayanda Tanzi ft Ayathola - Ewe Thixo
Best Community Outreach by Artist:
ST Oak Global Brass Band
Nthabiseng Ngoepe
Cerenity
Nkululeko Khanyi
Best Gospel Group
Indumiso Yetende
Nuz Voices of Joy
TACC National Gospel Choir
Rising Sun Choir
Best Newcomer:
Takalani Chairo
Sindi Ntombela
Rising Sun Choir
Direction
Masandi
Best of Africa:
Linda Dlamini
Boaga Fenju
Mike Mahendere
Terenda Mahachi
Best Praise :
Adrian Sing- Siyakukhonza
Lungi Ndala - Ebenezer
Tumelo Aaron - Uyithetha into Yenzeke
Direction - Let Me Be Found
Best Rap:
AB Central
Lil Prodigy
Lollie Native
Masaladi
Best Worship:
Jesus Collectivs noNtokozo Mbambo - We Bow
Rofhiwa Manyaga - Le Rato La
Ncebakazi Msomi - Ngcwele
Mighty Rooted Voices - Ungu Yaweh Live
Keneiloe Hope - O Kgosi