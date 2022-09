UZazi uthe amathikithi omcimbi atholakala eTicketPro naseSpar ngoR550.

2 days to go! Catch The Manhattans live this Friday, 30th September in East London at the Abbotsford Christian Centre. Show starts at 18h00. @malisoulsa will also be doing his thing#NdiCatchile #HeartandSoulExperience pic.twitter.com/YIuRaDuO0Z