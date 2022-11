Lokhu kususe umsindo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana, abanye abantu bezwakalisa ukunengeka ngokuthi kungani izinkinga zendodana kumele zithwese unina ngoba akahlangene nokwenziwa yindodana emjolweni.

WATCH: The son of actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele is being named by his girlfriend as an abuser.



Reokeditswe Makete says Donell beat her black and blue and then took over her social media. https://t.co/nle5sLjsxN pic.twitter.com/m8RG4vTGRr