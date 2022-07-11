OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT: Family of Busisiwe Lurayi #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/E1GpkzJMYf — Clive Morris Productions (@CMPTVee) July 11, 2022

Umsakazeli womphakathi iSABC udlulise amazwi enduduzo ngokushona kwale ntokazi eyaduma emidlalweni iCity Ses’la neSokhulu and Partners.

The SABC is saddened by the untimely passing of the stage & screen actress Busisiwe Lurayi. She will be remembered for her talent and commitment to the craft.



Condolences to the Lurayi family, friends and fans.#RIPBusiLurayi



Image: Instagram / busi_lurayi pic.twitter.com/3sem5NSFj7 — SABC (@SABCPortal) July 11, 2022

NabeNetflix SA bakhale ngokulahlekelwa okukhulu embonini yezokungcebeleka eNingizimu Afrika.

An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she bought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/bGSaUlL2U8 — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) July 11, 2022

RIP to the gifted Busi Lurayi, your passion, determination and contribution will be forever remembered. 🕯 #RIPBusiLurayi pic.twitter.com/INA3ACRZVr — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) July 11, 2022