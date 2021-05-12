SEBEZWAKALISE izikhalo zabo enkundleni yokuxhumana uTwitter ababukeli boMzansi Magic abathi sebevele bafikelwe ubuthongo bashintshe isiteshi uma sekuqala umdlalo omusha ovale indawo yeSibaya kulesi siteshi, iDiep City.

Kusukela izolo ebusuku abathandi bemidlalo yethelevishini abawuvali umlomo bekhalaza ngokungabi sezingeni kweDiep City, osekubenze bakhumbula Isibaya esavalwa kuMzansi Magic ngenxa yokwehlelwa yisibalo sababukeli.

Bakhona nabagxeke abakhalaza ngeDiep City, okuwumdlalo kaMandla N, ozakhele udumo ngemidlalo okubalwa kuyo iCity Ses’la neLockdown, bethi abakhumbule ukuthi Isibaya sahamba abaningi sebethi sesiphelelwe wushatini.

Baphawule kanje kwiTwitter:

I feel diep city need 2 up thier game after all South Africa needs new and fresh content and uplift up and coming artist. So they need 2 work harder 2 keep up captivated by thier show... But also I personally feel isibaya is huge and compared to no other — Mpilo (@Mpilo74315078) May 12, 2021

Please bring back Isibaya and play tha Deep City ntoni ntoni during the day on channel 157 please 🙏![CDATA[]]>🙏 — Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMpofus) May 12, 2021

Can we have GOMORA at 20:30 this Diepcity can play at 19:30.



I miss Isibaya😪![CDATA[]]>🤧 pic.twitter.com/rqr1oP8QLN — Nceby🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Nceby_Cbu) May 12, 2021

I agree Isibaya must come back 20:30 feels like Level 5 Lockdown since Isibaya ended . — L (@lphatela) May 12, 2021

ISIBAYA had run its course. Their story line was beginning to get boring so the decision to end the show was an excellent one. — BILLY THE GOAT (@BONGANI_MSH) May 12, 2021

But SA! You can be unreleable sometimes yat. Today ninje kusasa ninje...yho aa🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>💔 #DiepCityMzansi is thee best, jiki jiki bring back #Isibaya you do the same with actors🤷‍♀️nivisana buhlungu shame😪



Anyway angilwi!! — MadamP (@IamMadamP) May 12, 2021

To be truthful Isibaya without Mpiyakhe was not fun anymore. I stopped watching it when Mpiayakhe died. It's time to move on and not try to re-vive something that is dead #Isibaya — Nonku💧♥️🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Nonkulu16880305) May 12, 2021