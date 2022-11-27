KUQHUME imikikizo, kwaduma amakhwela futhi kwasukuma nesinedolo ngesikhathi umsakazi weHot102.7FM osesibhedlela, uMark Pilgrim, eklonyeliswa ngomklomelo weBest Weekend Radio Show Commercial kumaSA Radio Awards eParktown eGoli ngoMgqibelo. "Ngiyabonga ngokungihlonipha ngokuthi ningisukumele. Ningifikisele ngezinyembezi. Yize ngisesibhedlela ngomzimba kodwa nginani ngokomoya," kusho uMark osebuya nasegunjini labagula kakhulu.
Umsakazi weRadio 2000, uGlen Lewis, uwole izindondo emkhakheni we-Afternoon Drive Show PBS nowe-Afternoon Drive Show PBS.
Umethuli wezemidlalo kwiRadio 2000, u-Andile Ncube, udle umhlanganiso emunxeni weSports Show PBS ngohlelo iSports Night Live with Andile. UThando Thabethe we947 Drive with Thando ubaqwaqwade ubaqwaqwade emakhanda emqhudelwaneni we-Afternoon Drive Show Commercial nakowe-Afternoon Drive Show Presenter Commercial.
Umsakazi weMbizo Breakfast Show kwiZwi Lomzansi, uMxolisi "Mr Stressless" Mhlongo, ubaqumbe phansi kwiBreakfast Show Community.
U-Anele Mdoda we947 ukhale wemuka nomklomelo weBest Breakfast Show Presenter, indondo yeNight Time Show Commercial yathathwa yiThe 4AM Club yeMetro FM, eyeNight Time Show PBS ihlwithwe yiThe Art of Everything yeSA FM. UBongiswa Baliti-Mantakana uhlabane ngendondo yeNews Reader PBS, eyeDaytime Show PBS yaya kwiThe Talking Point yeSAFM. USiphelele Nzuza weGagasi FM, Siyamthanda Myeza weKhwezi FM, Aaron Masemola,Asakhe Ngxonono, Dylan Pepler, Mihlali Matyana, Owen Crafford, Thalitha Counter noTshegofatso Seleke bahlonzwe njengama2021 Bright Stars.
Umklomelo weNews and Actuality Show Commercial unikezwe iThe Midday Report ye702. USiphiwo Magoda woMhlobo Wenene FM uhlonishwe ngokuthi igama lakhe libhalwe kwi-2021 Hall of Fame. Indondo yeNews and Actuality Show PBS ikhale yemuka nohlelo loMhlobo Wenene iSikhokhelo Kwezemfundo. UNkosikhona Malinga-Mnisi weVow FM uthathe indondo yeCampus News Bulletin Reader. UMartin Bester weJacaranda FM uwine Breakfast Show Commercial. EyeDay Time Show Community ithathwe yiLunch Punch esakazwa uFrancois van Rensberg kwiGroot 90.5 FM. EyeBest News & Actuality itholwe iThe Midday Report with Mandy Wiener kwathi uzakwabo kwi-702, uSifiso Zulu, wahamba neyeNews Bulletin Reader. Umsakazi weLotus FM, u-O'Neil Nair uthathe eyeBest Breakfast Presenter PBS. Lomsakazo uphinde waklonyeliswa ngendondo yeCommunity Project PBS ngohlelo lwawo iBreakfast Express Making Lives Better. Umsakazi weCape Talk, uPipa Hudson uthathe eyeBest Daytime Show. I-947 ibuye yazihlabanela ngendondo yeStation of The Year. ITuks FM ithathe eyeCampus Station of the Year kwathi SAFM yahlabana ngeyePBS Station of the Year. IKaya Biz iwine iBusiness and Finance Show. UMasego Thlakanye weKaya uwine isicoco seContent Producer Commercial. IGroot FM ithole indondo yeCommunity Station of the Year.