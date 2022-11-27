UMSAKAZI weGagasi FM, u-Alex Mthiyane, ehalalisela uzakwabo, uSiphelele Nzuza kumaSA Radio Awards Isithombe:FACEBOOK

Umklomelo weNews and Actuality Show Commercial unikezwe iThe Midday Report ye702. USiphiwo Magoda woMhlobo Wenene FM uhlonishwe ngokuthi igama lakhe libhalwe kwi-2021 Hall of Fame. Indondo yeNews and Actuality Show PBS ikhale yemuka nohlelo loMhlobo Wenene iSikhokhelo Kwezemfundo. UNkosikhona Malinga-Mnisi weVow FM uthathe indondo yeCampus News Bulletin Reader. UMartin Bester weJacaranda FM uwine Breakfast Show Commercial. EyeDay Time Show Community ithathwe yiLunch Punch esakazwa uFrancois van Rensberg kwiGroot 90.5 FM. EyeBest News & Actuality itholwe iThe Midday Report with Mandy Wiener kwathi uzakwabo kwi-702, uSifiso Zulu, wahamba neyeNews Bulletin Reader. Umsakazi weLotus FM, u-O'Neil Nair uthathe eyeBest Breakfast Presenter PBS. Lomsakazo uphinde waklonyeliswa ngendondo yeCommunity Project PBS ngohlelo lwawo iBreakfast Express Making Lives Better. Umsakazi weCape Talk, uPipa Hudson uthathe eyeBest Daytime Show. I-947 ibuye yazihlabanela ngendondo yeStation of The Year. ITuks FM ithathe eyeCampus Station of the Year kwathi SAFM yahlabana ngeyePBS Station of the Year. IKaya Biz iwine iBusiness and Finance Show. UMasego Thlakanye weKaya uwine isicoco seContent Producer Commercial. IGroot FM ithole indondo yeCommunity Station of the Year.