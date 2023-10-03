UZOBA seThekwini iminyaka emithathu ezayo umcimbi wezindondo amaSouth African Music Awards(Sama). Izolo bekwethulwa abaqokwe kuwo.
Umcimbi ka-29 kulo nyaka uzobe use-ICC, eThekwini ngoNovemba 17 no-1, uyobe usakazwa bukhoma yiSABC1.
Umcimbi wokumemezela abaqokiwe ubuseThe Soweto Theatre, eJabulani, eSoweto ekuseni namhlanje.
Kuwona umrepha wakuleli ongasekho, u-AKA uqokwe izikhawu eziyisikhombisa nge-albhamu yakhe ethi Mass Country.
Uqokwe emikhakheni okukhona kuyo iMale Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Hip-Hop Album, Best Collaboration ngengoma ethi Lemonade apike kuyo uNasty C), Best Collaboration ngengoma yakhe ethi Company, apike kuyo uKiddominant) neBest Produced Music Video ngengoma ethi Lemonade.
U-AKA ulandelwa eduzane nguKO oqokwe izikhawu eziyisithupha emikhakheni ehlukene ngengoma yakhe ethi Sete apike kuyo uYoung Stunna noBlxckie.
Yena uqokwe emikhakheni okukhona kuyo iMale Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Album, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video neRemix of the Year.
UNtokozo Mbambo uqokwe nge-albhamu yakhe ethi Lavish Worship. Nguye kuphela oqokwe emkhakheni we-Album of the Year Award, waphinde waqokwa kwiFemale Artist of the Year Award neBest Contemporary Faith Album.
Abanye abaqokiwe yilaba:
Duo/Group of the Year
DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata
Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain
Mafikizolo – Idwala
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena
Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts
Best Maskandi Album
Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani
Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi
Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa
Iphakade Lami – Abafana Bakamgqumeni
Home Alone – Inkos’yamagcokama