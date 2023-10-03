Uqokwe emikhakheni okukhona kuyo iMale Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Hip-Hop Album, Best Collaboration ngengoma ethi Lemonade apike kuyo uNasty C), Best Collaboration ngengoma yakhe ethi Company, apike kuyo uKiddominant) neBest Produced Music Video ngengoma ethi Lemonade.

U-AKA ulandelwa eduzane nguKO oqokwe izikhawu eziyisithupha emikhakheni ehlukene ngengoma yakhe ethi Sete apike kuyo uYoung Stunna noBlxckie.

Yena uqokwe emikhakheni okukhona kuyo iMale Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Album, Best Collaboration, Best Produced Music Video neRemix of the Year.

UNtokozo Mbambo uqokwe nge-albhamu yakhe ethi Lavish Worship. Nguye kuphela oqokwe emkhakheni we-Album of the Year Award, waphinde waqokwa kwiFemale Artist of the Year Award neBest Contemporary Faith Album.