IQALE ngegiya eliphezulu imiklomelo yezindondo kwezomculo amaSouth African Music Awards (Sama), kanti kugqame umculi osematheni uNomfundo Moh, ngokuthatha indondo ebalulekile yeBest Afro Pop Album.
UChymamusique uthole indondo yokuqala kumaSama yeBest Dance Album. UMsaki uhlomule ngeyeBest Adult Contemporary Album. Phakathi kwabanye abaculi abahlomule ngezindondo kubalwa Kwabanye abaculi uDladla Mshunqisi eyeBest Gqom Album, Amarato eyeBest Kwaito Album, Sun-El Musician no-Azana iRemix of the Year ngokwenza ingoma ye-Uhuru, uMandisi Dyantyis wathatha eyeBest African Adult Contemporary Album, kanti uThokozani Langa uhambe neBest Maskandi Album, uYoung Stunna kwaba yiBest Selling Artist. UJimmy Dludlu wathatha eyeBest Jazz Album kanti namuhla uzohloniswa ngeyeLifetime Achievement. Ingqalabutho yomculi uYvonne Chaka Chaka, ihlonishwe ngeChairman’s Award.
Uhlelo lomcimbi beluphethwe ngusomahlaya Mpho Popps noRobot Boii.Phakathi kwamaciko anandisile kubalwa uMaster KG, Khuli Chana, Brian Temba, Puleng March, Ncebakazi Msomi, Reign Afrika, Mobi Dixon, Joda Kgosi nabanye. Imiklomelo emikhulu inamuhla eSun City, eNorth West.