Cassper then called out Naak Musiq and AKA Not Big Zulu for now

UPriddy Ugly uyivumile induku ebhala ezinkundleni zokuxhumana ukuthi akekho oke wamqumba phansi ngesibhakela ngakho-ke uyambongela uCassper kuyacaca ukuthi usebenze ngokuzimisela elungiselela umdlalo wabo.

What an experience! Never been knocked down before, so I gotta give it to @casspernyovest - you definitely worked hard & earned your victory, well done champ!



Boxing is exciting, entertaining, takes real guts, heart & discipline.



Let’s continue supporting the sport!