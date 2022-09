Amaqembu amabili azothola amavoti amaningi azogadulisana ekuseni, alandelwe ngamabili okugcina. Ngaphandle kwethuba lokuvotela amaqembu amane, abalandeli bazoqoka isikimu esizoqala umdlalo, ukaputeni wosuku nomdlali ovelele. Ukuvotela amaqembu kuzovalwa ngo-Okthoba 2. Amathikithi omdlalo azobiza uR80.

#CarlingCup We moving up Beautiful Birds Vote to see the country’s best crop of young players and a goal festival. Swallows FC games have produced 16 goals in 6 matches #SwallowsFC #ZiyandizaInyoni 🐦 Vote for goals vote for Swallows pic.twitter.com/leqUf16m8q

Sthende Nation! You can now Vote for Abafana Bes'thende to take part in the #CarlingCup

How to vote: Buy a selected @carlingblacklabel,vote by dialing *120*660# and use the code under the bottle cap as instructed. Assemble #GreenAndGold lets be one of the Top4 clubs voted in pic.twitter.com/SRwRZdJJwo