KUBHEKWE uMakazole Mapimpi noSiya Kolisi, kwabamele amaBhokobhoko namaSharks emcimbini wanamuhla ngo-8 ebusuku.

Kuzobe kuklonyeliswa abezemidlalo abavelele emikhakheni ehlukene eMzansi, emcimbini wezindondo zeSouth African Sport Awards, eNkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC), eThekwini.

Lo mcimbi ukhuza ibuya ngemva kokungabi bikho iminyaka emibili ngenxa yokubheduka kweCovid-19 ngo-2020.

Bobabili uMapimpi noKolisi abashaya into ecokeme eqenjini lesizwe lamaBhokobhoko elahlabana ngeNdebe yoMhlaba yombhoxo ngo-2019 eJapan, bayingxenye yeqembu lamaSharks aseThekwini, elidlala kwi-United Rugby Championship.

UMAKAZOLE Mapimpi ogijima kumaSharks namaBhokobhoko, ungomunye wababhekiwe namuhla ebusuku e-ICC, ukuthi badle indondo kumaSA Sport Awards Isithombe: Backpagepix

UMapimpi uqokwe emunxeni weSportsman of the Year, kanti uKolisi uqokwe kowePeople’s Choice Sports Star of the Year.

Esigabeni aqokwe kuwona uMapimpi, ubangisana noGreg Minnaar, noMattews Sates. Kanti uKolisi ubhekene noNtando Mahlangu, uTatjana Schoemaker, uBianca Buitendag noBrad Binder.

UMahlangu oqokwe emikhakheni eminingi, okubalwa oweSportsman of the Year with a Disability, noweSports Star of the Year, uqokwe ngenxa yokudlala ngeqophelo elicokeme nyakenye nokuhlomula ngendondo yegolide kwilog jump nakwi-200m kuma-Olympic Games, eJapan.

UMapimpi uqokwa koweSportsman of the Year nje, vele uhambela phezulu ngemuva kokuhlabana ngendondo yomdlali ovelele ngoJanuwari, ngemuva kokushaya into ecokeme eqenjini lamaSharks koweVodacom United Rugby Championship.

Kanti noKolisi naye ushayela phezulu ngemuva kokuhlabana ngendondo yeSouth African Player of the Year, ayigixabezwa yiSA Rugby Union, ngemva kokuhola kwakhe ngempumelelo amaBhokobhoko ngenkathi enza ezibukwayo eguqisa ngo 2-1 iBritish and Irish Lions ngo-Agasti nyakenye.

Selulonke uhlu lwabaqokiwe kwiSA Sports Awards:

Sports Administrator of the Year:

Ndumiso Nyawose, Cornelia Swanepoel, Anne Vermaak

Sportsman of the Year:

Greg Minnar, Mattews Sates, Makazole Mapimpi

Sportsman of the the Year with a Disability:

Pieter du Preez, Ntando Mahlangu, Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Sportswoman of the Year:

Tatjana Schoemaker, Bianca Buitendag, Liezelle Lee

Sportswoman of the Year:

Anrune Liebenberg-Weyners, Louzanne Coetzee and Guides, Estean Badenhorst and Clause Kempen, Sheryl James

Team of the Year:

Springboks, Spar Proteas Netball, Men’s 4x100 Relay

Newcomer of the Year:

Ronald Brown, Mine de Klerk, Janneman Malan

Coach of the Year:

Neil Cornelius, Johan (Rassie) Erasmus, Rocco Meiring

Volunteer of the Year:

Jodie Ellinor Dreyer, Owen Gabotswe, Renuka Ramoop

Indigenous Games of the Year:

Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape

National Federation of the Year:

SASAPD, Surfing, South African Rugby Union

Recreation Body of the Year:

Local Surf Lounge Academy, Skateistan (Gauteng), Fight With Insight (Gauteng)

Photographer of the Year:

Roger Sedres, Frennie Shivambu, Reinhardt Hamman

Journalist of the Year:

Timothy Molobi, Thabiso Mosia, Robert Marawa

Sports Star of the Year:

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Ntando Mahlangu, Siya Kolisi

People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year:

Siya Kolisi, Ntando Mahlangu, Tatjana Schonmaker, Bianca Buitendag, Brad Binder