UMNDENI, izihlobo nabangani bahlangenyele eBryanston eGoli enkonzweni yomngcwabo kaDumile Mateza.

Ngokwesitatimende esakhishwa umndeni, lomethuli wezemidlalo owayedume ngetemu lakhe elithi “Phesheya phaya” unqotshwe umdlavuza oqala emathunjini ngomhlaka 1 kwephezulu.

UMateza, wazalelwa eKareedouw e-Eastern Cape, waduma kakhulu ngeminyaka yo-1980 ethula ezemidlalo kuSABC.

Wayethandwa kakhulu ngekhono lakhe lokusakaza ngezilimi eazhlukene isiXhosa, isiNgisi nesiBhunu.

Uzokhunjulwa kakhulu ngokusakaza ngesiBhunu umdlalo wamanqamu wezizwe zonke wombhoxo ngo-1995 lapho okwanqoba khona amaSpringboks eshaya ama-All Blacks 15-12 enkundleni yase-Ellis Park.

The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Legendary sportscaster, Dumile Mateza. pic.twitter.com/59jFf8X6N4

Saddened to hear of the untimely passing of veteran and iconic broadcaster and commentator Dumile Mateza, a wonderful colleague for many years during my tenure at SABC. Thank you for your passion and great influence on vernecular language broadcasting. #RIPDumileMateza pic.twitter.com/WUIdnU6SRT