Lokhu kuba bukhali phambi kwamapali kwenze iSundowns yamsayinisa.

Ngenxa yokuthi leli qembu lishaya ngabadlali bezinga eliphezulu, kwenzele lo mgadli izinto zalula.

Phakathi kwemiklomelo aseyinqobe edlala kumaBrazilians, owePSL Footballer of the Year, PSL Footballer of the Season nePSL Player's Player of the Season.