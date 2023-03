AKASIBONI isidingo sokuxhamazela ngamathuba eBafana Bafana okuya kwi-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) uThemba “Mshishi” Zwane.

Sportsman of the Year: Pieter Coetzee

Sport Administrator of the Year: Portia Dimu

Sportsman of the Year with a disability: Jonathan Ntutu

Sportswoman of the Year: Lara van Niekerk

Sportswoman of the Year with a disability: Minkie Janse van Rensburg